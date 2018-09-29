Alisson explains how Coutinho influenced Liverpool transfer

Alisson has revealed how he spoke to ex-Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho before making his move to Anfield in the summer.

The Brazilian joined the club from Roma in a world-record deal for a goalkeeper ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Reds have made a perfect start to the new Premier League campaign with six wins from six, while they have only conceded two goals.

And Alisson has recalled what Brazil team-mate Coutinho told him about Liverpool before he decided to join up with Jurgen Klopp and his squad.

“He spoke highly of Jurgen [Klopp] and about the players,” said Alisson.

“He said there is no vanity in the squad but it’s a very ambitious squad with a strong desire to win.

“Coutinho also said he was very happy here with his family, which is really important.

“Our wives spoke to each other too and they said they had a great time living here, and we are very happy.”

Alisson also admitted that the Anfield atmosphere while playing for Roma in the Champions League last year helped with his decision.

“The atmosphere I experienced here contributed to my decision to sign,” Alisson added. “There was also the way the Liverpool team played. It’s not dependent upon one player, it’s a real group effort. It’s a team that plays with love and passion.”

