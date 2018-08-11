Alisson in Liverpool pledge after citing example of Reds teammate

Alisson Becker has vowed to follow in Mohamed Salah’s footsteps and show his big transfer fee to join Liverpool will prove a bargain.

Some observers felt the Reds had taken something of a gamble last summer when Liverpool agreed to spend a then-club record £36.9million to bring former Chelsea winger Salah back to the Premier League.

But an incredible first season saw the Egyptian score 43 goals in 48 appearances and win a plethora of prestigious awards, elevating the forward into the £200million transfer bracket in the process.

Liverpool have once again raided Roma this summer, spending a world-record £67m fee for a goalkeeper (though that has since been broken) to land Brazil No 1 Alisson – and the player has vowed to do all he can to prove, like Salah, that his fee is a bargain.

“Yes, it was a big deal for Roma, they had a record fee and they were happy,” Alisson said of his move to Anfield from the Italian capital.

READ MORE ~ Why Liverpool can make up the 25-point void on Manchester City

“And I’ll work very hard to make sure it’s a good deal for Liverpool too, which is more important. I know that Salah was (thought) a good deal for Roma, but now people say it is a good deal for Liverpool.

“I want to work hard to ensure that yes, people say they paid a (bargain) price for me too, eventually.”

The keeper already has experience of playing at Anfield, so hopes he won’t be daunted by the high expectations over his transfer.

“Playing in a Champions League semi-final here with Roma was an amazing feeling and will always be special to me, in spite of the result [the Italians lost 5-2],” he explained. “But this is even more special, wearing the Liverpool shirt for the first time on the home ground. Already there is a bond with the supporters.

“They are so passionate. It’s important for me to have that support and encouragement. We have big hopes and expectations and it’s important to count on them – I’m really happy to be here, and happy to be with them.”

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.