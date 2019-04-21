Alisson in trophy vow as he reveals what title would mean to Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker insists his side have the determination needed to win a trophy this season – and claims they are not feeling any pressure in the title hunt.

Both the Reds and Manchester City are locked in an intriguing battle for Premier League glory this season; a race so fierce that the loser looks set to miss out with the sort of points haul which, in any other season, would comfortably secure the prize.

The Reds travel to face Cardiff on Sunday knowing victory would take them back to the summit ahead of City’s clash at Manchester United on Wednesday.

Liverpool were last champions of England in 1990 – two years before Alisson was born – but the Brazil keeper insists no-one at the club will wilt in the intensity of the transfer battle.

“It isn’t pressure,” the goalkeeper told Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the Cardiff City Stadium.

“It’s a feeling of knowing that you have the possibility of winning, a feeling of responsibility.

“We play at a gigantic club in Liverpool, with passionate supporters who care deeply about the Premier League first and foremost, and the Champions League.

“So we feel the responsibility yes, but we take it on and try to play as well as we can out on the field.”

Liverpool face a maximum of seven matches this season and a win in all of them would guarantee at least one trophy – a possibility that is getting Alisson extremely excited.

“In theory this is beautiful,” Alisson said. “But the reality is that there is a lot of work ahead of us, it’s not just seven games.

“Yes we could reach the Champions League final, but in the meantime we have two semi-finals and four games in the Premier League.

“We are going to fight very hard to win these two titles, but it’s a very difficult mission and we have to take it step by step, game by game, very calmly.”

