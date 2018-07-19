Alisson lands in England for medical as £66m Liverpool move nears

Roma star Alisson has touched down in England to complete his medical and seal his Liverpool move.

On Wednesday, numerous reports claimed that the Reds’ £66m offer has been accepted by the Serie A side and they have now been granted permission to agree personal terms with the goalkeeper.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move to Anfield for much of the summer with various reports indicating the Reds were interested after Loris Karius’ double howler in the Champions League final.

The goalkeeper departed Ciampino airport in Rome late on Wednesday bound for England. While at the airport he thanked Roma fans and declared it was “time for a new adventure”.

“I want say thanks to AS Roma fans,” Alisson said. “Now it’s time for a new adventure.”

Now, the 25-year-old has cut short his post World Cup holiday in order to travel to England and get the deal over the line. He is expected to put pen to paper on a six-year deal, and one which would take Liverpool’s summer spending over £150m following the arrivals of Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita.

