Alisson Becker has revealed his shock at the amount he cost Liverpool when he signed from Roma last summer – but believes he has started to pay back some of that fee with his performances.

The goalkeeper was signed from AS Roma for a fee of £65million last summer, a then world record fee for his position, and has gone onto make 50 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

The Brazilian No 1 won the coveted Golden Glove in this season’s Premier League with 21 clean sheets, one more than his national teammate and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

He also finished second in the Champions League goalkeeper of the season shortlist, helping his side to the final against Tottenham on Saturday. Alisson has expressed his surprise at his transfer fee despite a successful season.

“When I first signed, I was surprised by the value,” Alisson told The Independent.

“I think I’ve given a return to the club. I’ve met the expectation the club had in me through dedication and hard work, but I don’t think I’ve achieved anything yet.”

Alisson is equally determined to ensure he finishes his first season at Liverpool with a trophy and reckons winning the Champions League will be a great way to ensure he will be remembered at Anfield.

“I want to write my name in the history of the club by winning titles, and we’ve a great opportunity to do that this Saturday,” he added.

“I don’t think it is the most important thing for a goalkeeper,” he said of teams playing out from the back.

“The most important thing is to make saves. Ability with the ball is just an accessory to help the team. It can be coached, but a goalkeeper first has to have it, and confidence is very important.

“When the goalkeeper is good with their feet, and has the passing skills to be able to control the ball under pressure, the team can use that and it can be part of a strategy. But if the goalkeeper doesn’t have that ability, skill and confidence, you need to be intelligent and play a different strategy.”

Alisson added: “There were only a few moments this season when Jurgen Klopp sat down and spoke about specific technical and tactical aspects of my game.

“What he wanted from me was more obvious things, to continue the way I was playing with Roma.”

