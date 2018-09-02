Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has admitted he is “angry” at himself for his glaring mistake in the Reds’ 2-1 victory at Leicester on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side maintained their 100% start to the season with victory over the Foxes, but the win was more nervous than it ought to have been after the £65million summer signing’s embarrassing mistake let Leicester back into the game.

At 2-0 Liverpool were cruising but Alisson attempted to Cruyff turn the ball on his own byline before being dispossessed by Kelechi Iheanacho, who crossed for Rachid Ghezzal to score.

Klopp has spoken out over what he said to his new No 1 at full-time, while the Liverpool and Brazil No 1 has also vowed to never repeat the mistake again.

“I am angry that I made a mistake that put the team in a difficult situation,” the Brazil international told ESPN Brasil.

“When one person makes a mistake, it affects everyone and everyone fought back together. We have to improve still but the result is what matters at the moment.

“It was bad judgement, I made a mistake reading the play. I didn’t get a very good pass [and] we talked about that in the dressing room and I spoke to Virgil (van Dijk). It wasn’t a good pass but I could have just kicked it long.

“I wanted to keep playing and keep the possession [and] now everyone is going to analyse that. I’m not going to be stupid and make the same mistake. We have to learn from our mistakes.

“It is part of my game [playing out from the back with his feet] but I am not going to be arrogant to stand here and say I’m going to keep doing it. We have to learn from our mistakes.”

Liverpool’s next match is their crunch trip to London to face fellow high-flyers Tottenham on September 15.

