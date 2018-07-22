Alisson names Liverpool start date amid talk Reds missed cut-price deal

New Liverpool signing Alisson has revealed the date that he will start preseason preparations at his new club.

The Brazil international joined the Reds earlier in the week, with Liverpool agreeing to pay a guaranteed £56million up front, with £53.8m going to Roma and £2.2m to his former club Internacional.

They will pay a further £9m in add-ons, dependant on Champions League qualification and also wins in that competition, Europa League or Premier League. Alisson, 25, has signed a six-year contract.

Alisson told Liverpoolfc.com upon joining: “I’m really happy, it’s a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning.

“In terms of my life and my career, it’s a huge step for me being part of this club and this family.

“You can be certain that I’ll give my all.”

When asked about his pre-season plans, he told LFC TV: “I think I have to come back from Brazil on [July] 31, and then go to Evian. And then I will start.”

Meanwhile, a report from the Mirror on Sunday claims the Reds could have signed Alisson back in July 2015.

They claim Liverpool were “offered a deal which would have seen them pay just £3.1m up front with £900,000 in add-ons”.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.