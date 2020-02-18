Alisson pinpoints his Liverpool style and how he shuts out negativity

Alisson has been talking about his goalkeeping style at Liverpool and how he discards any negative comments.

The Brazil goalkeeper has spoken to Brazilian outlet UOL this week about how his footballing style fits perfectly with Liverpool and the national team.

“I always liked to play with my feet, to help in the creation stage. I make, on average, 30 to 40 passes per game. There’s a match that ends with three or four long balls, at most. The rest are all short passes for defenders. Often, even when I’m under pressure, I try to play. In the Brazilian national team it’s the same. Tite is a coach who likes that too,” Alisson told UOL via Sport Witness.

“It is no use for the goalkeeper to be good playing with his feet if the team doesn’t have the characteristics for that. It won’t work. What makes it work isn’t only the quality that I have, but the quality of my team-mates, the disposition of my team-mates always give me the option to play. When I need to kick, I kick, no problem.

“There are times when I don’t make any saves in a match, but my style is to participate. I work a lot with my feet, I participate in creating plays from the defensive box. Sometimes you say that I only made one save. But it was a save and I covered three times the depth that would be a dangerous move, I cut five crosses.

“It seems that I’m doing nothing there in the goal, but my head is working, I’m focused on the game. The goalkeeper must be ready to work at any time and make the save when necessary.”

Alisson, 27, who was a €75million signing from Roma in 2018, has also spoken about Jurgen Klopp.

“Klopp is like that. He doesn’t pretend or act in interviews. He’s a guy in love with football, for what he does. We believe what he believes. Within the club, he treats everyone well – not just the players. He cares about everyone. In addition to being a great coach, he is a great human being, which is the most important,” added Alisson.

The keeper also spoke about ignoring negativity and the battle to make sure confidence does not go too far.

“I deal with reports about my appearance in the same way that I deal with criticism. If it’s something that will help me grow, I absorb it in a positive way,” Alisson told UOL via Sport Witness.

“But if it’s just to fill my ego, I’ll throw it away. We goalkeepers always have to be confident, but confidence can never go over the limit, never can have a bigger ego than our concentration.”

