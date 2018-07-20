New Liverpool signing Alisson has revealed that he received a special text message prior to completing his switch to Anfield.

The Brazil stopper officially joined Jurgen Klopp’s men for a world record £66million fee for a keeper on Thursday night, although the Reds boss did have a slight warning for the club’s fans over the 25-year-old.

Alisson has revealed that while Liverpool and Roma were finalising the details of the transfer he got a message from his new, and old, Reds teammate Mo Salah.

The pair shared a dressing room at Roma in the 2016-17 season, before the Egyptian moved to Merseyside and Alisson admits he cannot wait to play alongside the outstanding attacker again.

“We didn’t have that much contact after he left Roma. We met again in the game when we were up against each other [in the Champions League in April],” Alisson told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Yesterday, he sent me a message saying: ‘Hey, what are you waiting for?’ As the negotiations were at an advanced stage, I replied to him straight away saying: ‘Calm down, I’m on my way!’

“I’m really happy to have the opportunity to play alongside him again. As well as being a great player, he is a huge character and a great person – which is the most important thing.

“To be with these great people and players day to day is fantastic for me.”

