Alisson reveals key reason Liverpool are confident they can win UCL

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker believes his side have what it takes to go all the way in this season’s Champions League.

After five successive European defeats away from Anfield, Klopp’s side – losing finalists last season – came good when it mattered to beat the German champions in the Allianz Arena to secure a place in the last eight.

Sadio Mane’s brilliant opener was cancelled out by Joel Matip’s own goal before half-time but Virgil Van Dijk’s first Champions League goal for the club meant Bayern then had to score two more. Mane converted a far-post diving header late on.

Alisson heaped praise upon Jurgen Klopp for his role in Liverpool‘s recent success, and highlighted why the team are so confident of going all the way.

“Klopp is a manager who knows football very well, he is one of the best managers out there, he always reaches finals, he has two with Borussia and Liverpool, he also reached a Europa League final,” he told Sky Italia.

“As a person, he has a different relationship with players. We trust him and he trusts our quality.

“This Liverpool side is always ready for the battle and that’s important for a club that want to win the Champions League.”

Liverpool will face one of Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax, Porto, Manchester City and United and Tottenham in the quarter-finals.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!