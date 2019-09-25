Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is targeting a return to action for the clash with Manchester United next month after providing a welcome update on his recovery from a calf injury.

The 26-year-old Brazilian damaged a calf during the first half of the opening 4-1 Premier League victory over Norwich, Jurgen Klopp saying afterwards that he expects to have to do without the Champions League winner for some time.

Alisson, this week named FIFA’s Goalkeeper of the Year, has since missed seven matches for Liverpool and looks set to miss the next four – after revealing on the club’s official website that his return date has been pencilled in for after the October international break and the small matter of a clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday October 20.

“I’m on a good way, I think we are nearly there,” Alisson revealed.

“I can go outside to the pitch to do some goalkeeper work and I feel very well.

“I feel confident and I think now it’s just about getting all my power, all my confidence to come back and do what I love to do.

“[Being back outside is] massive because if I look back, two weeks ago I couldn’t even walk properly.

“Now I’m running, jumping on my right leg that was injured so I’m really happy for that.”

Liverpool have relied upon summer signing Adrian to fill the gap during Alisson’s absence and the Brazilian has nothing but warm praise for the performances of the Spaniard.

A report last week claimed Liverpool’s dressing room had been blown away by the player after their initial sceptism and Alisson continued: “He’s a special guy who came late in the season, he just came and shows everyone his value, not just as a player but as a person and that is the more important thing.

“He is doing very well on the pitch. I have peace to recover in a proper way so it’s better for everyone.”

