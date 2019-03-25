Alisson reveals the one thing he really struggles with at Liverpool

Alisson has explained why he feels “at home” at Liverpool, less than a year after moving to Merseyside.

The Brazilian became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when he joined from Roma in the summer, a figure that was quickly eclipsed when Chelsea signed Kepa from Atheltic Bilbao.

The 26-year-old has overcome a few early-season wobbles to keep 20 clean sheets in the Premier League and also guide Jurgen Klopp’s men into the Champions League quarter-finals.

And Alisson says that despite his struggles with “the Liverpool accent,” he has settled on Merseyside.

“I have been having regular English lessons. One of the hardest challenges I had at the start was getting used to the accent, not just the British accent but the Liverpool accent!” Alisson told the official Liverpool magazine.

“But I’ve managed to deal with this. I can understand people and I can communicate with my teammates, which is really important.

“When I came here I felt that everyone was important for me, not just the Brazilians. Obviously Roberto Firmino was already here and then Fabinho arrived more or less the same time as I did.

“All the players are important, be they the local players from the UK or the players from overseas. I admire the strength we have as a team and the quality that every single one of our players has, but the most important thing for me is the team spirit.

“Above all I feel at home here. Home is where the heart is and where the family is. My family is here, my daughter and my wife live here and my parents come when they can.

“My brother lives in Portugal, which is not too far, and comes when he can. That helps when I’m missing them. When I think abut Brazil, I miss it a lot but I have been welcomed here and I feel very much at home.

“The whole group received me very well. The fans have been very kind too, as have the technical team, so I’m really happy here in Liverpool.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!