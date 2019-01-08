Alisson breaks his silence on Karius’ Champions League nightmare

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has given his thoughts on predecessor Loris Karius’ Champions League final nightmare last May.

Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over the Reds in Kiev was largely remembered for two awful errors by the then Liverpool No.1, although it was revealed after the final that Karius had actually been suffering from a concussion during the match.

The Anfield side’s response to those errors was to splash out £66.8m on Brazil stopper Alisson from Roma, while Karius was shipped shipped off to Besiktas on a two-year loan.

Speaking in the February issue of FourFourTwo magazine, Alisson said he had sympathy with the German, as well as other keepers who make high-profile errors.

He said: “Even when my team scores after a big mistake from the opposition keeper, it’s a different feeling for me.

“I don’t celebrate it like any other goal. I know what goes through the mind of a goalkeeper in those kind of moments.

“I was so sad to see what happened to Karius – it could have happened to anyone.”

