Alisson tells Onana how to turn Man Utd career around, as Liverpool ace cites De Gea issue

Alisson Becker has advised his Manchester United counterpart on how to reverse his fortunes at Old Trafford, and the Liverpool ace suggested the ghost of David de Gea is part of Onana’s problems.

Liverpool host Man Utd at Anfield on Sunday, a ground where United’s last two visits returned punishing 4-0 and 7-0 defeats.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana can expect a busy afternoon on Merseyside and how he performs could go a long way to determining whether United emerge with their heads held high.

The 27-year-old was drafted in from Inter Milan to replace David de Gea over the summer. Erik ten Hag sought a new stopper who was more comfortable in possession and Onana certainly fits that billing.

However, a series of error-strewn displays – most notably in the Champions League – have thrust Onana’s goalkeeping abilities with his hands into the spotlight.

Ahead of the United-Liverpool clash, Reds ace Alisson Becker was interviewed by the Telegraph and Onana’s struggles were among the subjects discussed.

Alisson heaps praise on Onana

Alisson offered support to his United counterpart, describing Onana as a “really good goalkeeper”. The Brazilian also pointed to Onana’s heroics in last year’s Champions League for runners-up Inter.

However, Alisson suggested the tall order of replacing 12-year United veteran De Gea may be weighing heavy on Onana.

De Gea made his fair share of handling errors towards the back end of his United career too, though by and large remained one of world football’s elite shot-stoppers.

Indeed, De Gea kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League last season and was named United Players’ Player of the Year the campaign prior.

Alisson urged Onana to remain patient, while also suggesting United fans should not jump on Onana’s back too early either.

Allison full quotes on Onana

“A really good goalkeeper,” said Alisson of Onana. “The Champions League he played last season was amazing.”

“I was lucky in that I was coming to a team that was with everything already going in a different way; that was building.

“He needs to be patient, he needs to do that with everything that is going on in his life in the best way that he can and I think he is someone who in this moment needs the support of everybody, so I think he will get there.

“I went through something similar to what he is living; coming from an Italian club to England, to a big club, for a lot of money.

“This is a lot of responsibility over your shoulders and he came here with the responsibility to be the replacement for De Gea, who maybe was not in the best shape of his career, but he was still delivering.

“He delivered so many good things for Manchester United and so many appearances for Manchester United and [to replace that] is a big step in your career.

“I think he is capable of this responsibility, but sometimes it takes longer with some than others.

“You are changing your team, you are changing your league. [United] are trying to adapt and discover themselves and that can affect you a lot.”

Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United will kick off at 4:30pm UK time.

