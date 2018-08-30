Alisson Becker has revealed the lengths Jurgen Klopp went to in order to bring him to Liverpool in a then-world record £65million deal.

The Reds ended a near-six month pursuit of the Brazil No 1 by swooping to sign him from Roma ahead of fellow suitors Real Madrid and Chelsea. The record-breaking deal for the 25-year-old was days later beaten by Chelsea’s capture of Kepa Arrizabalaga for £71.6million.

Alisson has already spoken warmly about how Klopp persuaded him to sign, while the keeper has also gone on the record to talk about his unique style of goalkeeping.

But discussing in further detail about how the depth of Klopp’s desire to sign him, Alisson claims that a long discussion with the Reds boss proved ultimately crucial to his decision to leave Italy for England.

“He is a person who gives himself 100 percent to what he is doing,” Alisson told ESPN Brazil. “The chat I had with him is one of the things that left me more calm.

“He showed his interest in having me, not only the club’s interest but also his. It was a long interview despite my staggered English, but we understood each other well.

“He told me about how he works, how I would fit into the squad, how I also could grow personally here. He told me a little bit about the project – a project with a winning mindset.

“Now that I am inside I am aware that everything he told me is a reality. It is a club that treats you like a family, even the fans. They are very warm; they are famous for it around the whole world. It is a very big club.

“I was very well received by my teammates and by Klopp. He also treats the players really well off the pitch. On the pitch, he is also a tremendously intelligent manager.

“He prepares the game in a very precise way during the week, placing all players on the pitch to make us aware of what we are going to find on the pitch and also giving resources about the offensive and defensive movements.”

Alisson has already scared fans with his footwork, often choosing to chip the ball over opposition strikers rather than take the easy option.

He explained: “It is already calculated. I take risks. Fans with heart problems have to be careful! But on the pitch, as I said before, I do not try to make of fun of a rival. It’s not to show that I can do this or that, but to help the team. It is to achieve targets.

“I make a dribble or a simple pass, knowing that if I lose the ball near the area the opponent can score. I am aware of what I do on the pitch, but I always do it to help the team. That’s why occasionally I also boot the ball into the stands.”

