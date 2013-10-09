All Moody now at Cardiff

Just as I am about to write a review of the Newcastle game and look forward to the international break and the Premier League matches beyond, Cardiff City do it again.

As for my review of the Newcastle game, read my preview of the Newcastle game. Mackay got it wrong for the first time this season, he didn’t show Newcastle the respect they deserved and a lesson learned, I hope!

Controversy of one kind or another has plagued the club for decades, some minor some more so.

The suspension of Iain Moody – the club’s Head of Recruitment seems to have come as a bolt out of the blue – or should I say red.

Moody was Malky Mackay’s trusted source, the research and negotiating arm of all Cardiff City’s transfer plans. Mackay surely isn’t unhappy with the players Moody has found and corralled despite breaking the club’s record transfer fee no less than three times this summer?

Mackay isn’t but it appears club owner Vincent Tan is. Who can tell what goes on behind closed doors, especially when the owner lives so far away from the action?

Until a full explanation is given or the facts are laid out it can only be speculation but obviously Moody has angered Tan either directly or indirectly through a third party or parties.

Please understand that I have no facts or rumours that emanate from the club or anyone connected to the club over this matter. Neither am I making any accusations. The club must clear the air by coming clean on this move before things get out of hand, if they are not already.

Perhaps a miscommunication of a personal nature either to Tan directly or indirectly or to a close friend or colleague of Tan’s is at the heart of this.

More likely in my opinion, is a strong disagreement over financial matters. Moody, through Mackay and Tan’s direction must have had a budget to work within. Usually there is a player acquisition budget, for transfer fees and the salary budget for wages and bonuses.

Of course bonuses brings to mind the now lesser controversy with Tan and the players over the end of season bonus and the players attempt at giving a dressing room ban to the Malaysian owner. Although this looks minor now compared to the Moody situation it does indicate an unhappy Tan with money at the centre of the debate.

It appears Mackay is sitting out the dispute and waiting for the facts to come out. What he knows on the inside remains to be seen. If he supports Moody privately, he hasn’t said so publicly and there can be a number of reasons for that, not least concentrating on Premier League survival.

If there is more to this story with regard to Mackay’s own immediate future I doubt it. At least I hope not anyway. The best outcome will be for some misunderstanding to be cleared up and Moody to return to his job. Unfortunately I don’t see Mr Tan as a sympathetic, forgiving man but a proud Asian who will stand his ground fiercely if wronged, however deeply.

Cardiff City fans everywhere will be hoping this doesn’t turn into a Venky’s situation at Blackburn where out of touch owners destroy a passionate fan base and take the club into decline, especially after so many years of struggle beforehand.

As difficult as it is to survive a first season in the Premier League, this is just another contentious issue the club doesn’t need.

By Ivor Castle, FanZone’s Cardiff City blogger. Don’t forget to follow @FanZone too!