All not well at Man Utd as Paul Pogba behaviour angers 3 senior stars

Paul Pogba’s behaviour at Manchester United has left a number of their senior players “exasperated”, according to a damning report.

Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail claims United staff had to be sent to Pogba’s home earlier this month after the France star ignored instructions to turn up for a warm-down session, the day after their 3-1 victory at Arsenal.

Pogba impressed in the game but was also sent off for a second-half tackle on Hector Bellerin – an action that resulted in a three-match ban.

Wheeler claims that Pogba ‘failed to appear at Carrington’ the following morning, and did not respond to phone calls, so ‘support staff’ were sent to ‘rouse him’.

But this is just one such example of behaviour from a number of both first-team and youth players that has left three senior ones ‘exasperated’.

Wheeler cites captain Michael Carrick, as well as Ashley Young and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as the angered trio.

“Some of them look as if they’re taking the mickey the way they’re ordering things,’ said a source.

“It makes you wonder what would happen if they ever ended up at Rochdale or Bury. They would be stuck in a room wondering what to do.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.