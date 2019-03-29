Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists that only winning all their remaining games will see the Reds lift the Premier League trophy.

Klopp’s men have seven league matches remaining and face their biggest test at home to third-placed Tottenham on Sunday.

By then Liverpool could be behind Manchester City, who play at Fulham on Saturday lunchtime, but Klopp remains laid-back about the scenario.

“I’m OK, all good. I wanted to have this situation, and now we have it, it’s brilliant. Now we work,” he added.

“People think about our situation, ‘seven games and they have to win all of them because City will not lose’.

“But then we face Tottenham, so why should we give Tottenham an advantage and say ‘We have to win, you are happy with a point’?

“It’s an open game and we have to be really ready for that: not going nuts, accepting we will have problems in games, like we had at Fulham.

“These moments will be there, in the next seven games and hopefully in five Champions League games too. We have to sort them.

“If you expect not to have problems, then you will be really surprised. But if you know you will have some, then you are prepared for them.

“Let’s use the opportunities and fight for each yard on the pitch.

“The only period in the season without any interruptions is this one. Now it’s the final matches, so go for it.”