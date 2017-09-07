All the key stats and facts ahead of this weekend’s 10 Prem games

A look at all the key Opta stats and facts as the Premier League returns from an international break this weekend.

Man City v Liverpool (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Manchester City have lost only one of their last eight home Premier League meetings against Liverpool (W4 D3), a 1-4 defeat in November 2015 which remains the last time City lost by three goals in a home Premier League game.

Liverpool have won three of their four Premier League games against Man City since Jurgen Klopp took charge, drawing the other in March last season.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have lost just one of their 22 Premier League matches against a team that finished in the top seven of the competition last season (W12 D9 L1).

In this period, Liverpool are unbeaten away from home against last season’s top seven sides in the Premier League (P9 W5 D4 L0).

Pep Guardiola has won 25 matches and 85 points from his 41 Premier League games in charge of Manchester City. In his first 41 games in charge of City, Manuel Pellegrini won 29 games and 92 points.

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 23 Premier League matches at home (W13 D9 L1), but they have only kept a clean sheet in six of these games.

Sadio Mané has scored seven goals in his last nine Premier League games, including a goal in each of his last four appearances in the competition.

Only three players have scored in 5+ successive Premier League apps for Liverpool: Michael Owen (3 times), Dirk Kuyt and Daniel Sturridge.

Philippe Coutinho has scored in four of his six Premier League matches against Manchester City – in fact, the Brazilian has netted more league goals against City than any other opponent (4).

Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in 12 goals in his 11 Premier League starts for Man City (eight goals, four assists).

Sergio Aguero has scored in all five of his Premier League appearances against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, netting once in each game.

Aguero’s five consecutive home scoring games against Liverpool is bettered only by three players against an opponent in the Premier League – Alan Shearer against Everton, Thierry Henry against Aston Villa and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink against West Ham – who all scored in six consecutive home games.

Since leaving Manchester City to join Liverpool, James Milner has been involved in three goals in four Premier League games against his former club (two goals, one assist).

Arsenal v Bournemouth

Arsenal’s three home meetings with Bournemouth in all competitions have all ended in victory, with the most recent being a 3-1 win in November last season.

Bournemouth have only avoided defeat once in all competitions against the Gunners – this came at the Vitality Stadium last season, when the Cherries let a three-goal lead slip to draw 3-3 in January in the Premier League.

Arsenal have won their last 23 home Premier League matches against sides who started that day in the relegation zone, since drawing 4-4 with Spurs in October 2008.

Arsenal have not lost three of their opening four games to a league campaign since 1982-83 (W0 D1 L3 – finished 10 th ).

). The Gunners haven’t suffered three successive Premier League defeats since January 2012.

Arsenal have conceded on average 1.43 goals per league game in 2017, their highest rate in a calendar year since 1965 (1.77).

Since winning three of their first four Premier League trips to London (L1), Bournemouth have lost five of their last six (D1), losing most recently 0-4 to Spurs in April last season.

Arsenal have allowed their opponents an xG (expected goals) total of 5.3 in their three Premier League games this season; this is higher than their own xG total of 4.6.

Bournemouth have started the league season with three defeats – they have lost their opening four games to a league campaign on only two previous occasions: 1994-95 and 1983-84 (both in the third tier).

There have been just eight previous instances of a side losing their opening four games to a Premier League season; the last being Southampton in 2012-13. Of these eight sides, four have been relegated.

Arsene Wenger has won more Premier League matches at Arsenal (458 of 793 games) than the other 19 managers in the competition have won in the competition at their current clubs combined (379 of 907 games).

Jermain Defoe has scored against Arsenal for three different clubs in the Premier League (West Ham, Tottenham & Sunderland) – the only player to have scored versus the Gunners in the competititon for more clubs is Darren Bent (5).

Brighton v West Brom

Hughton: confident ahead of Villa game

This is the first league encounter between these teams since April 1993 in the third tier, a season in which the Baggies were promoted to the second tier of English football.

Their last top-flight meeting was in February 1983, a goalless draw at Brighton’s old Goldstone Ground. The Seagulls have never beaten West Bromwich Albion in the top-flight (D5 L3).

Only one team has lost their first four matches as a Premier League club – Swindon Town, while the only team to fail to score in their first four matches as a Premier League club are Swansea City.

Brighton have failed to score in their opening three Premier League games of the season and have attempted just six shots on target so far.

There have only been three previous occasions of a side not scoring in their opening four games of a Premier League campaign: Swansea in 2011-12, Newcastle in 2005-06 and Sheffield Wednesday in 1993-94 and none of those were relegated that season.

The Premier League record for longest time taken by a team to score a goal in a season is 438 minutes, held by Newcastle United in 2005-06.

Tony Pulis has won seven of his last eight managerial meetings against Brighton (D1), most recently a 3-0 victory in the FA Cup fifth round as Stoke boss in February 2011 when the Seagulls were managed by Gus Poyet.

West Bromwich Albion have scored just seven goals in 12 Premier League games since the start of April.

In Tony Pulis’ reign at the club, West Bromwich Albion have won just three of their 15 Premier League matches against newly-promoted opposition (W3 D7 L5).

Since Tony Pulis took over at WBA on January 1 st 2015, the Baggies have scored both a league-high number (44) and proportion (44%) of their goals from either corners or in-direct free kick sitations.

2015, the Baggies have scored both a league-high number (44) and proportion (44%) of their goals from either corners or in-direct free kick sitations. West Brom have played a league-high 26.4% of their passes long in the Premier League so far this season.

Everton v Tottenham

Everton are winless in their last nine Premier League games against Spurs (D5 L4) since a 2-1 win in December 2012.

However, Spurs have only won one of their last 10 top-flight visits to Goodison Park (D6 L3), a 1-0 victory in May 2015 courtesy of a Harry Kane goal.

Spurs have won 23 Premier League games against Everton, their joint-most victories against an opponent (also 23 against Manchester City).

Everton have won 10 of their 11 Premier League home games in 2017 so far (W10 D0 L1) – only opponents Spurs (31) have won more points in home games than Everton (30) in this period.

Tottenham have won their last three Premier League away games – they last won four in succession on the road in the competition in January 2014 (five in a row).

Spurs have scored 15 goals and attempted 63 shots in their last three Premier League away games – in comparison, they’d conceded just two goals and 28 shots in these matches.

Tottenham Hotspur have won their last six Premier League games in September, with all wins coming in the last two seasons.

Wayne Rooney has scored 11 goals in his last 16 Premier League appearances against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Harry Kane has attempted 10 more shots than any other player in the opening three matchdays of the 2017-18 Premier League season (24), but is yet to score.

Kane has scored 99 goals in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur, 48 of which have come in away games. Christian Eriksen has assisted more of these than any other teammate (16).

Harry Kane failed to score in all three of his Premier League appearances in August, meaning that he’s now not scored in any of his 13 PL apps during the month in his career. In 2016-17, he failed to score in three PL apps in August, but netted in his first game in September.

Leicester v Chelsea

Leicester have lost 11 of their last 13 games against Chelsea in all competitions, with their only two non-defeats in that time coming in the 2015-16 Premier League season (W1 D1).

Chelsea have won five of their last six away matches against the Foxes (L1), scoring at least three goals in all of those victories, including two last season (4-2 in the League Cup, 3-0 in the Premier League).

The Foxes have only kept one home Premier League clean sheet against Chelsea in 11 matches against them, with Pegguy Arphexad the goalkeeper to do so in February 1998.

Chelsea haven’t won away from home in the month of September in any of the last four Premier League seasons (W0 D4 L3). Last season they drew 2-2 at Swansea before losing 0-3 at Arsenal in September 2016.

However, Antonio Conte’s side have won 13 of their last 17 Premier League away games (W13 D2 L2) and have only failed to score in two of these trips.

Since August 2016, Leicester City have lost 10 of their 14 Premier League matches against 2016-17’s top six sides and picked up only eight points out of a possible 42 (W2 D2 L10).

Danny Drinkwater has made more tackles in the Premier League than any other English player (190) since the start of the 2015-16 season.

Cesc Fabregas has been involved in six goals in four starts against Leicester for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring three and assisting three – against no side has he been involved in more goals for Chelsea.

Alvaro Morata has scored two goals and assisted two more in his three Premier League appearances so far. The players with the most goal involvements within their first four PL apps for Chelsea are Diego Costa (7), Cesc Fabregas (6) and Eden Hazard (5).

Jamie Vardy has scored 10 goals in 16 Premier League appearances since Craig Shakespeare first took charge of a Leicester City game on February 27th. In this period, only Harry Kane (12) and Romelu Lukaku (11) have more Premier League goals.

Southampton v Watford

Southampton are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches against Watford (W3 D2), since losing their first PL encounter, 2-3 at Vicarage Road in December 1999.

The Hornets haven’t beaten Southampton in any of their last seven league encounters (D3 L4), since winning 3-0 at St. Mary’s in a Championship fixture in October 2008.

Watford have used 21 different players in their opening three Premier League games of 2017-18, more than any other team in the competition.

Southampton have failed to score in eight of their last 11 Premier League matches, including two of their three games so far in 2017-18.

In fact, since the start of 2015-16, Southampton have recorded more nil-nil draws than any other Premier League team (12).

The Hornets have kept a clean sheet in their last two Premier League games and have restricted their opponents to just four shots on target overall in this period – the last time they kept three clean sheets in a row in the competition was October 2016.

This will be the fifth consecutive league meeting at St. Mary’s between these sides in which a different manager has been in each dugout – Aidy Boothroyd and Jan Poortvliet in October 2008, Sean Dyche and Nigel Adkins in October 2011, Quique Flores and Ronald Koeman in January 2016, Walter Mazzarri and Claude Puel in August 2016 and Marco Silva and Mauricio Pellegrino this season.

Marco Silva will be looking to win back to back league away games as a manager for the first time since April 2016, whilst boss of Greek side Olympiakos.

In their 0-0 draw with Brighton on MD3, Heurelho Gomes kept his 50th Premier League clean sheet; the first South American goalkeeper to reach this landmark.

Nathan Redmond has had a hand in five goals in his last three Premier League games against Watford, scoring four goals and assisting one.

Stoke v Manchester United (5.30pm)

Stoke are unbeaten in their last four home Premier League games against Manchester United (W2 D2) since losing four of their first five between 2008-09 and 2012-13.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United’s win percentage in the Premier League against Stoke was 90% (won nine out of 10) – since he left in May 2013, they’ve won three out of eight; a win ratio of 37.5%.

Coming in to this matchday, Manchester United will have ended 27 days at the top of the Premier League table this season – more than the total of the previous four seasons combined (16 days).

The Red Devils have scored four goals from substitutes so far this season; more than any other Premier League team (Martial x2, Rashford and Fellaini). In 2016-17, they only scored six goals through subs in 38 games.

Jose Mourinho hasn’t been on the winning side in any of his last four clashes against Stoke (D3 L1), with one of those draws in the League Cup in October 2015 which his Chelsea side lost 5-4 on penalties.

Mourinho has lost his fourth league match of the season in four of the last five seasons (W1), with his first defeat as Manchester United boss coming on the fourth Premier League matchday against Man City last season.

Mark Hughes is unbeaten in his last three league meetings with Jose Mourinho (W1 D2 L0) – the only manager to have gone 4+ games in a row unbeaten against the Portuguese boss in the Premier League is Ronald Koeman (five in a row).

Romelu Lukaku has scored 16 goals and assisted two more in his last 18 Premier League appearances.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has provided five assists in his first three Premier League games this season. Only two players have provided six assists in their first four Premier League apps of the season – Thierry Henry in 2004-05 and Cesc Fabregas in 2014-15.

Saido Berahino hasn’t scored a Premier League goal since 27th February 2016, with his current drought extending to 1823 minutes (over 30 hours of action).

Burnley v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 1.30pm)

during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Wembley Stadium on August 27, 2017 in London, England.

Burnley won both Premier League clashes against Palace last season, their first league double over them since the 2001-02 season.

Crystal Palace haven’t lost three consecutive league games against Burnley since February 1971 – a run of four in a row.

Burnley have won six of their eight top-flight games against the Eagles (D1 L1), their only defeat a 3-2 reverse at Turf Moor in January 2015, a game the Clarets led 2-0.

Crystal Palace are yet to score a Premier League goal this season as we head in to MD4. Palace have never failed to find the net in their opening four games to a league season in their history.

Frank de Boer is only the fifth manager in Premier League history to see their first three games in charge of a club end as a defeat without his side scoring – the other four were Gianluca Vialli at Chelsea, Kevin Ball at Sunderland, Steve McClaren at Middlesbrough and Stuart Gray at Southampton.

The record for the fewest number of Premier League matches that a permanent manager has been in charge of a club for in the competition is currently held by Les Reed at Charlton in 2006-07 (7 games).

Should Burnley’s new signing Chris Wood appear in this game, this would be his sixth league game against the Eagles – all with different clubs (West Brom, Birmingham, Bristol City, Millwall, Leicester and Burnley). He scored in his last league game against them, for Leicester in a 2-2 draw in April 2013.

Chris Wood has scored in over half of his league appearances since the start of 2016-17 (25/48 – 52%).

Ashley Barnes scored a goal in both Premier League games against Crystal Palace last season – the Eagles are one of two teams he’s netted more than one Premier League goal against along with Spurs (2).

Lee Chung-yong could make his 100th Premier League appearance in this match, becoming only the third South Korean player to reach this landmark in the competition after Park Ji-Sung and Ki Sung-yueng.

Swansea v Newcastle (Sunday, 4pm)

Swansea have won three of their last four home Premier League games against Newcastle (D1) since losing their first in April 2012 under Brendan Rodgers.

Newcastle won their last league meeting with the Swans, a 3-0 victory in April 2016 which was Rafael Benitez’s first win in charge of the Magpies.

Rafael Benítez won his 500th point as a Premier League manager on MD3 with a win over West Ham United, becoming the ninth different boss to reach this landmark.

Since Paul Clement took over as Swansea City manager on January 3 rd 2017, the Swans have won as many Premier League games (10) as Manchester United coming in to this matchday.

2017, the Swans have won as many Premier League games (10) as Manchester United coming in to this matchday. The Swans are yet to lose back-to-back home Premier League games under Paul Clement – his previous two home defeats have been followed by victories, against Southampton in January and Stoke in April. Clement has never lost consecutive home league games as a manager.

Indeed, Swansea haven’t lost their opening two home league games of a season since the 1985/86 campaign.

Swansea have had just 27 touches in the opposition penalty area so far this season; the fewest by a Premier League side.

Newcastle’s starting XI has had an average age of 25 years and 190 days old this season; the youngest in the Premier League.

Tammy Abraham has scored 24 league goals since the start of 2016-17; the highest scoring player under the age of 21 in the top four tiers over this period.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has had a hand in seven goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances for Newcastle United (five goals, two assists).

West Ham v Huddersfield (Monday, 8pm)

during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United at John Smith's Stadium on August 20, 2017 in Huddersfield, England.

during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United at John Smith's Stadium on August 20, 2017 in Huddersfield, England.

This will be the first league meeting between the teams since March 1972, a game West Ham won 3-0 at Upton Park.

However, the sides met more recently in the League Cup in the 1997/98 campaign, with West Ham winning 3-1 on aggregate in the second round, with John Hartson scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 win in the second leg.

This is only the second Premier League season that West Ham United have started with three defeats. In the other; 2010-11, they ended bottom of the league.

Three of the last four teams to have lost their opening four Premier League games of the season have ended that campaign bottom of the league.

Huddersfield haven’t won back to back away matches in the top-flight since their final two away games of the 1955/56 campaign.

If Huddersfield win this match, they’ll equal the 2017 Premier League points tally of both Sunderland and Middlesbrough (10 points in 19 games).

Joe Hart has conceded as many goals in three Premier League games as a West Ham player than he did in his final 10 appearances for Manchester City in the competition (10).

Huddersfield’s Jonas Lössl is looking to become only the fourth goalkeeper in Premier League history to keep a clean sheet in each of his first four appearances in the competition, after Pepe Reina, Alex Manninger and Anders Lindegaard.

Only five sides have previously kept a clean sheet in their opening four games of a Premier League season – the last were Man City in 2015-16 – and never before has a newly-promoted side done this in the competition.

3% of Huddersfield’s passes in the Premier League this season have been in the attacking third of the pitch; a league-high.

West Ham United have allowed their opponents a league-high nine clear-cut chances in front of goal this season, from which they have conceded eight goals.

All stats via Opta