All the Premier League done deals in January 2019

All the Premier League transfer ins and out in January 2019…

Arsenal

In: Denis Suarez (Barcelona, loan)

Out: Emiliano Martinez (Reading, loan), Emile Smith Rowe (RB Leipzig, loan)

Bournemouth

In: Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool, loan), Dominic Solanke (Liverpool, £19m), Chris Mepham (Brentford, £12m)

Out: Jermain Defoe (Rangers, loan), Matt Worthington (Yeovil, free), Marc Pugh (Hull, loan), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa, loan)

Brighton

In: Alexis Mac Allister (Argentinos Juniors, £6.9m), Tudor-Cristian Baluta (Viitorul Constanța, undisclosed), Jan Mlakar (Maribor, undisclosed)

Out: Markus Suttner (Fortuna Dusseldorf, loan), Anders Dreyer (St Mirren, loan), Aaron Connolly (Luton Town, loan)

Burnley

In: Peter Crouch (Stoke, loan)

Out: Sam Vokes (Stoke, loan)

Cardiff City

In: Oumar Niasse (Everton, loan), Emiliano Sala (Nantes, £15m), Leandro Bacuna (Reading, undisclosed), Danny Williams (Haverfordwest County, undisclosed)

Out: Gary Madine (Sheffield United, loan), Antony Pilkington (Wigan, undisclosed), Mark Harris (Port Vale, loan), Omar Bogle (Portsmouth, loan)

Chelsea

In: Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dormund, £58m – loaned back), Gonzalo Higuain (loan, with option to buy for £31.3m, Juventus)

Out: Kasey Palmer (Bristol City, loan), Lewis Baker (Reading, loan), Cesc Fabregas (Monaco, £10m), Victor Moses (Fenerbahce, loan), Matt Miazga (Reading, loan), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid, 18-month loan)

Crystal Palace

In: Lucas Perri (Sao Paolo, loan), Bakary Sako (WBA, free)

Out: Jonny Williams (Charlton, undisclosed), Jason Puncheon (Huddersfield, loan), Alexander Sorloth (KAA Gent, loan)

Everton

In:

Out: Kieran Dowell (Sheff Utd, loan), Mason Holgate (WBA, loan), Oumar Niasse (Cardiff, loan), Cuco Martina (Feyenoord, loan), Beni Baningime (Wigan, loan)

Fulham

In: Ryan Babel (Besiktas, free), Havard Nordtveit (Hoffenheim, loan)

Out: Elijah Adebayo (Stevenage, loan), Aboubakar Kamara (Yeni Malatyaspor, loan), Stefan Johansen (West Brom, loan)

Huddersfield Town

In: Jaden Brown (Tottenham, undisclosed), Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace, loan), Karlan Grant (Charlton, undisclosed)

Out: Rajiv van La Parra (Middlesbrough, loan), Ramadan Sobhi (Al Ahly, loan), Collin Quaner (Ipswich, loan), Jaden Brown (Exeter, loan)

Leicester City

In: Youri Tielemans (Monaco, loan)

Out: Vicente Iborra (Villarreal, undisclosed), Fousseni Diabate (Sivasspor, loan), Yohan Benalouane (Nottm Forest, undisclosed), Adrien Silva (Monaco, loan), Josh Knight (Peterborough, loan), Andy King (Derby, loan)

Liverpool

In:

Out: Nathaniel Clyne (Bournemouth, loan), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth, £19m), Kamil Grabara (AGF Aarhus, loan), Taiwo Awoniyi (Mouscron, loan), (Pedro Chirivella (Extremadura, loan)

Man City

In: Ko Itakura (Kawasaki Frontale, undisclosed), Ante Palaversa (Hadjuk Split, £7m)

Out: Anthony Caceres (Sydney FC, loan), Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid, £22m), Ko Itakura (Groningen, loan), Luke Bolton (Wycombe, loan), Rabbi Matondo (Schalke, £10m), Ante Palaversa (Hadjuk Split, loan)

Manchester United

In:

Out: Regan Poole (Newport, loan), Matty Willock (Crawley, loan), Joel Pereira (Kortrijk, loan), Callum Whelan (Port Vale, loan), Marouane Fellaini (Shandong Luneng, £10m)

Newcastle United

In: Antonio Barreca (Monaco, loan), Miguel Almiron (Atlanta, £20.5m)

Out: Elias Sorensen (Blackpool, loan), Jamie Sterry (Crewe, loan), Callum Roberts (Colchester, loan), Courtney Duffus (Chesterfield, loan), Rolando Aarons (Sheffield Wednesday, loan), Achraf Lazaar (Sheffield Wednesday, loan), Jacob Murphy (West Brom, loan)

Southampton

In:

Out: Steven Davis (Rangers, loan), Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria, £12m), Wesley Hoedt (Celta Vigo, loan), Cedric Soares (Inter Milan, loan), Jake Hesketh (MK Dons, loan)

Tottenham

In:

Out: Jaden Brown (Huddersfield, undisclosed), Mousa Dembele (Guangzhou R&F, £11m), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Monaco, loan), Kazaiah Sterling (Sunderland, loan)

Watford

In:

Out: Stefano Okaka (Udinese, loan), Randell Williams (Exeter, free), Jerome Sinclair (Oxford, loan), Ben Wilmot (Udinese, loan)

West Ham

In: Mesaque Dju (Benfica, free)

Out: Reece Oxford (Augsburg, loan)

Wolves

In: David Wang (Jumilla B, undisclosed), Jonny (Atletico Madrid, £18m)

Out: David Wang (Sporting Lisbon, loan), Kortney Hause (Aston Villa, loan with option to buy), Danny Batth (Stoke, £3m), Donovan Wilson (Exeter, loan), Leo Bonatini (Nottingham Forest, loan), Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday, undisclosed)