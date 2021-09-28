The exciting performances from Newcastle United attacker Allan Saint-Maximin have led to interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, according to a report.

Saint-Maximin joined the Magpies for a £16.5m fee two years ago. He has since become a cult hero in the Premier League with his marauding runs and trickery.

He registered three goals and four assists last term as Newcastle finished 12th in the table. The 24-year-old looks set for a much better campaign this time around after scoring against Southampton and Leeds.

He has also set up his team-mates for goals against West Ham, Man Utd and Watford since the start of the season.

Saint-Maximin’s excellent start is great news for Newcastle boss Steve Bruce. But is also means the club will have to deal with a long queue of suitors eyeing his signature.

Seemingly the first transfer links have now appeared. Italian outlet Calciomercato (via CaughtOffside) write that heavy-hitters Chelsea and Liverpool want to land him.

They have been impressed by his development into a key player at St James’ Park.

Everton are also said to be planning a bid. Any transfer is unlikely in January but could occur during the summer window.

Saint-Maximin’s importance to Newcastle will see the north east club set his value high.

Bruce was asked recently about the Frenchman’s future. He told reporters: “I haven’t even had that conversation – and I don’t want to have that conversation, as you can imagine. Look, we don’t want to lose our best players at all.

“For now, I’m not going to have that conversation with anybody because we want to keep our best players.”

Chelsea already have a host of attacking options within their ranks. Thomas Tuchel can rely on Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz to operate behind the strikers.

However, Saint-Maximin would provide something different to the Champions League holders. He is a rare type of player who can combine exceptional skill with blistering pace.

Saint-Maximin would also fit in well at Liverpool. Reds chiefs are looking for potential successors to Mo Salah, amid links with Real Madrid, and he could be just the man.

Saint-Maximin left shocked by Newcastle video

Saint-Maximin recently caused amusement on social media by responding to a FIFA 22 video.

The footage shows Newcastle boss Bruce out-running his substitutes when reacting to a victory on the game.

The player tweeted: “Can you explain me @EASPORTSFIFA why did you give me 91 pace and 99 pace to Steve Bruce?”

The video itself left Bruce’s name trending, and had fans in stitches. While the manager obviously is not able to be used in the game, Saint-Maximin will surely be a handy card for your FIFA Ultimate Team.

