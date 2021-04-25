Allardyce bemoans lesson West Brom fail to learn in relegation nosedive

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce bemoaned his side’s failure to hold onto a lead again, in their 2-2 draw with rivals Aston Villa.

The Baggies thought they had given themselves a glimmer of hope in their battle to avoid relegation on Sunday. After both sides shared penalties in the first half, Tyone Mings’ own goal put the visitors 2-1 ahead. However, Keinan Davies netted his first Premier League goal right at the death to snatch Villa a point.

For West Brom, however, the result keeps them nine points away from safety – instead of the possible nine.

What’s more, with only five games remaining, their chances of remaining in the top flight now look slim.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Allardyce hit out at another occasion in which they have failed to keep hold of three points.

“There have been plenty of games like this for us where we’ve ended up drawing instead of winning. Far too many, that’s why we’re so far behind now in points terms,” the Baggies boss said.

“But at least the performances have been there and you would hope performances would have turned into more wins and they haven’t.

“So that’s something that we’ve got to take into consideration going into the next few games and saying, ‘If we get the lead, let’s make sure we hang onto it’.

“They did their very best to hang on to this one, like I said. Just the pressure, maybe Kyle could have headed it out for a corner for them.

“But I don’t want to be too critical of the way they performed today.”

Villa, meanwhile, showed that they will battle on for every point, despite being in a comfortable position going into the final period of the season.

After last season’s near-miss with relegation, a top-half is on the cards this time round and the pressure is off.#

Smith: Aston Villa deserved to win

Also speaking to BT Sport, Villa boss Dean Smith said: “Yeah, we’ve just played Liverpool and Manchester City and pushed both of them.

“Liverpool scored a last-minute goal, Man City are Man City against anyone and today I thought at least we deserved the draw.

“I thought we were the better team today.”

On Davies’ goal, he added: “I’m really pleased for Keinan. He’s a hardworking boy, since I’ve been here he’s had a few niggling injuries, but this season we’ve managed him really well.

“That first Premier League goal will do him the world of good and I’m really pleased for him.”

West Brom return to action on Monday week, facing Wolves in another local rivalry. Villa, meanwhile, travel to Everton next Saturday.