Allardyce blasts agents amid fresh Spurs links to Palace star

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce wants his “genius” winger Wilfried Zaha to get more protection from referees after again dismissing reports of a summer move to Tottenham.

Zaha has been in scintillating form for the Eagles this season and was once again their finest player in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Watford, when he regularly stretched the visitors’ defence and won the free-kick which led to Troy Deeney’s own goal.

The victory was their third from three – they had most recently won 2-0 at West Brom when Zaha also scored – and has come at a time when the winger is again being linked with Spurs.

Allardyce, however, is more concerned with the on-field attention Zaha is receiving from opposition defenders, believing he is targeted as much as Eden Hazard, even if he has told the player to recognise it as a compliment.

“Spurs were always mentioned because agents or somebody decided to stir the pot,” said the 62-year-old manager.

“We all know who stirs the pot behind the scenes even though they deny it, but we know they do it.

“He gets terrible treatment off the opposition because he’s so skilful. Maybe he needs a bit more protection from the referees.

“He’s got to realise that’s down to his genius ability that these lads can’t cope, and because they can’t cope they’ve got to end up fouling him. He can riddle past two or three, his feet are that good.

“He gets kicked as much as Hazard. Keep going Wilf, it’s a compliment to you when people can’t cope with your ability and have to foul you.

“Wilf, smile. Sometimes he doesn’t smile enough because he doesn’t realise how important this game is and how enjoyable it is. Sometimes he looks a bit miserable so I say, ‘Wilf, come on lad, you’re the luckiest’.”