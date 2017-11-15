Allardyce explains why he’s ruled himself out of Everton running

Sam Allardyce says he has ruled himself out of the running to be the next Everton manager after being put off by the club’s indecision.

The former Crystal Palace manager was linked with filling the vacancy left by departure of Ronald Koeman, who was sacked three and a half weeks ago.

However, after putting under-23 coach David Unsworth in temporary charge Everton are understood to have made an approach for Watford’s Marco Silva this week with Allardyce seemingly dropping down the pecking order.

The former England boss said the lack of movement from the Toffees convinced him it was best to withdraw from consideration.

“It never materialised as I thought it would, unfortunately,” Allardyce told talkSPORT.

“For me such a long time without a decision (meant) I had to make a decision myself.

“The decision was it was probably better it wasn’t me, and I’d move on to something else. It would have been a fabulous job, but it just didn’t feel right.

“I think when you’re sat in my position you want people to be decisive and feel like they want you. I didn’t get that feeling overall. They were hesitating that I was the man.”

Richard Dunne discusses Everton delay

Former Everton defender Richard Dunne was also taken aback by the lack of progress in finding a new manager.

“They have had enough time to sort it out and it is a surprise coming back into the Premier League (after the international break) and them still having no manager,” Dunne told the radio station.

“If they want Silva from Watford, they should pay whatever is needed to be paid and get it done.

“The performances have not been good enough this season and they need to turn it around quickly.”

While Silva has emerged as the leading target, Dunne believes his former club should be setting their sights much higher after two of Europe’s bigger names were linked with the job.

“They want to progress and play Champions League football so if (Carlo) Ancelotti or (Diego) Simeone were available they should certainly set their aims at that level,” he added.