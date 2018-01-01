Allardyce gives update on Everton Cenk Tosun pursuit

Sam Allardyce says Everton hope to secure the £25million signing of Cenk Tosun, but he’s unsure if it will happen.

Speaking after the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in which his side failed to produce a shot on target, Allardyce was asked about Besiktas forward Tosun and confirmed he’s the man he wants to solve the Toffees’ obvious striker problems.

“We’ve done all we can to try to secure the player – whether that is enough, only time will tell in the next 24 hours,” he told Sky Sports.

“No shot on target? That’s normal for us.

“We know where our problems are, the club knew before I got here that was the problem.

“We’re trying to cure that in this window by getting a frontline that can threaten and score goals.

“Until then we have to be a team who can only win if we get a clean sheet, for me. That’s a fact, it’s one we have to face.

“We have to be defensively solid.”