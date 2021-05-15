Allardyce fires Klopp warning after vowing how Liverpool will be ‘exposed’

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has ramped up the pressure ahead of Sunday’s clash with Liverpool, outlining how the Reds can be ‘exposed’ in their critical pursuit of a top four finish.

Liverpool have thrust themselves into the mix for Champions League football after notching five victories in a seven-match unbeaten league run. Their latest victory over bitter rivals Man Utd suggested Jurgen Klopp’s men were finding their groove at the right time, particularly in the attacking areas.

Nevertheless, the Reds have struggled against teams at the lower end of the league all season.

One team who forced Liverpool to drop vital points earlier in the season was Sunday’s opponent, West Brom.

A costly 1-1 draw kickstarted a woeful winless run spanning five games in December. Now, speaking ahead of the reverse fixture, Baggies manager Allardyce has vowed to “hurt” Liverpool once again.

“We need to try and expose the areas where Liverpool can be exposed, the areas we have seen this season,” said Allardyce (via the Liverpool Echo).

“We also need to start by stopping their front line because it was red-hot at Manchester United on Thursday.

“Everyone saw up at Anfield that if you get at Liverpool at the right time, play the right pass, make the right run and execute promising situations, then you can hurt them.

“I hope we can do that on Sunday and get a positive result.”

Allardyce touts impressive record against big boys

“The challenge of playing against the big boys has always been well received by the players,” added Allardyce.

“You look at Liverpool away, Manchester United at home and Chelsea away. There’s been some terrific performances against the top teams in the Premier League.

“I hope the lads take up that challenge again on Sunday and give Liverpool a real game.

“Every game is there to win in this league if you apply yourself correctly. All the players need to make sure they play their best and give it all they’ve got, otherwise it’ll be very difficult.”

