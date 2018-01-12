Allardyce makes surprise statement about Everton new boy Tosun

Sam Allardyce had admitted that new signing Cenk Tosun “is a risk” as the Everton signing prepares for his Premier League debut.

Tosun is set to feature against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday, having signed for £28million from Beskitas a week ago.

But, after revealing he was keen to bring in Arsenal winger Theo Walcott, Allardyce admits he has taken a gamble by bringing in the Turkey star.

“It is not easy at all, it might not work. It is a massive problem in terms of you are hoping rather than being guaranteed he hits the ground running,” said the Toffees chief.

“When you look at the number of players who have been brought into this country from abroad – even in the summer – and not worked, particularly up front, it is a risk.”

Walcott is now Everton’s primary target but that is almost certain to mean that a number of the club’s fringe players will also be moved on.

“There is a big squad and moving players out is essential to bringing more players in,” Allardyce added.

“It is essential we trim down the squad if we are to bring in players and adjust the balance of the squad and adjust the numbers.

“There are a number of players who are not satisfied at the position they are in at the moment – it’s only natural to say that when they are not getting a regular game or even getting on the bench.

“We’d be open to some negotiations for some of our players – we’ve had a number of enquiries from other clubs but none have hit what our valuation might be.”