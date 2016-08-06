Allegri insists Pogba is still a Juve player; will train on Monday

Paul Pogba will train with Juventus on Monday despite reports his move to Manchester United could be completed imminently.

On Friday United boss Jose Mourinho refused to name Pogba specifically but said the Red Devils would sign “a very good midfielder within days”.

The two clubs have been locked in negotiations over a world record transfer – which is expected to break the £100million mark – for a number of weeks, though Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri expects the France international to report back to the Turin outfit next week.

“It’s only fair that Jose Mourinho should choose not to talk of Pogba as long as he’s a Juventus player,” said Allegri.

“I called up Pogba for tomorrow [Sunday] evening, so he’ll be in Vinovo for training on Monday.

“There’s no point in discussing replacements for Pogba because right now he’s a Juventus player.”