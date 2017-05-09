Allegri: “Juve have a very good chance of winning the UCL”

Juventus boss Max Allegri believes his side have what it takes to win Champions League after brushing aside Monaco 4-1 on aggregate to reach the final.

Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves scored in the first half of the second leg as Juventus beat the Ligue 1 leaders 2-1 at home.

Captain Gianluigi Buffon said in his post-match comments that reaching the final would mean nothing without winning the trophy in Cardiff.

Juventus were 90 minutes away from Champions League glory when they played Barcelona in the final two years ago, but ultimately they fell short.

“Gigi is right, we are in the final and must try to win it,” Allegri told Mediaset Premium. “Hopefully this is the right year. I think Juventus have a very good chance of winning.

“We need to be more concentrated, keep the ball better, but there are important games over the next month and we have to get the result against Roma [where a point will secure the Serie A title] or risk putting the Scudetto back in doubt. There’s the Coppa Italia final with Lazio too.”

He added: “I am glad for the lads, they reached the final, but from tomorrow we have to focus, because we haven’t won anything.

“I don’t need to take credit for anything. I do my job. I do it with enthusiasm and calm. What I care about is using the quality at my disposal to get results.

“I really enjoy coaching, that is what makes me relax. When the stress sets in and I no longer enjoy it, that’s the time to change.”