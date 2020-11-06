Allegri, Pochettino confident of Man Utd ‘wonders’ amid ‘huge interest’

Massimiliano Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino are said to be confident of being able to produce “wonders” with Man Utd, and are not put off by the continued dysfunction of the club, claims a report.

The Red Devils have epitomised the meaning of a roller coaster team in the current campaign.

Sparkling Europe victories over the likes of PSG and RB Leipzig have been tempered by a tepid defeat in their most recent encounter with İstanbul Başakşehir.

Domestic form has faired worse, with Man Utd remarkably still in search of their first home league victory of the season.

Pressure has begun to mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with one notable pundit surprisingly suggesting a former Liverpool boss should take the reins.

Nevertheless, two candidates in particular have garnered the greatest attention – Allegri and Pochettino.

Argentine Pochettino has been out of work since his tenure with Tottenham ended last season, though despite that spell ultimately ending trophyless, universal acclaim was received.

His methods would take the club’s stars to the next level according to one pundit, though Italian Allegri is likely to also be in the frame if the managerial hot-seat became vacant.

A potential drawback of taking the job would come from the constant dysfunction that surrounds the club.

However, according to the Independent, this would not be a factor that would deter either man.

They state that ‘the dysfunction doesn’t put them off’, with both bosses said to be ‘hugely interested’ in managing the club.

Questions have been asked over the quality of Man Utd’s playing personnel, but the article adds that ‘both feel they could do wonders’ if in charge.

