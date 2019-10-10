Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly set Manchester United a deadline to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he eyes up the Red Devils hotseat.

The Italian is currently without a job after leaving Juventus at the end of the last campaign, having claimed a fifth consecutive Serie A title.

The 52-year-old has been linked with several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, since his departure and the Guardian recently claimed that he is ‘learning English’ in preparation for a possible job interview at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 at struggling Newcastle on Sunday and their only victory in their last five outings in all competitions was a penalty shoot-out success over League One side Rochdale in the EFL Cup.

United have claimed just nine points from their opening eight games in the Premier League and are 12th in the table, 15 points behind runaway leaders and bitter rivals Liverpool.

And reports on Tuesday claimed that Solskjaer could be sacked if United lose their next match against Jurgen Klopp’s men, with Ed Woodward losing patience.

And now Gazzetta dello Sport states that Allegri is not willing to wait around for an answer and is not too happy on the idea of taking over a club mid-season.

The report adds that Allegri would only be tempted by the job if an offer comes along ‘in the next few weeks’, while it would be ‘highly improbable’ that he would take charge in December or later.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!