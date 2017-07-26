Allegri unkeen on selling want-away winger to domestic rival

Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado reportedly wants to leave the club, amid strong interest from Inter, among others, but Max Allegri does not want to sell another first-team player to a domestic rival.

The Colombian wide-man is unhappy with the club’s new acquisitions – namely Douglas Costa and Federico Bernadeschi – who would provide strong competition on the flanks, and now wishes to be sold, according to Calciomercato.com.

And were he to depart, Inter appear to be very interesting in acquiring the former Chelsea and Fiorentina man’s services, with Ivan Perisic’s Manchester United move looking increasingly likely.

The Croatian winger’s exit would leave the Nerazzurri short of quality and pace on the flanks, and the club see Cuadrado as the perfect replacement

However, Juve boss Max Allegri does not wish to sell to a domestic rival, having already seen Leonardo Bonucci join free-spending AC Milan, and is currently blocking Cuadrado’s exit.

Thus far, there has been no concrete interest for the player outside of Italy, and with three years left to run on his contract, it may be difficult to force his way out.

Cuadrado scored three goals and registered seven assists in 45 appearances in all competitions last season, and was sent off in Juve’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

It marked a disappointing individual campaign for the winger, and the signings of Costa and Bernadeschi are perhaps evidence of a lack of faith in the player on Allegri’s part.

Still, unless a foreign team comes calling or Inter pay well over the odds, Cuadrado may be forced to stay put for the coming season, whether he likes it or not.