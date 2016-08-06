Alli: New Tottenham summer signing is a ‘great player’

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has hailed new striker Vincent Janssen following Spurs’ 6-1 drubbing of Inter Milan in their final friendly.

The £18.6million arrival from AZ Alkmaar caught the eye in Oslo and combined well with the England international for his second goal on the night.

Alli said: “He’s a great player and showed what he’s got to offer. He scored a goal, and for mine I just played it to him, he laid it off and I put it in the back of the net.

“I’m also pleased for Harry. You know what you’re going to get with him. You know he’s going to score goals whoever he plays against and it’s two great finishes for him and I’m sure he’ll be delighted.

“We’re delighted with the win and it was important to get that for confidence ahead of the new season. It was a great performance by the team and just what we needed.”

Alli, who has recently returned from an extended break following Euro 2016, admitted he was not fully match-fit but is looking forward to the season opener next weekend.

He added: “I felt a bit rusty to be honest, but it was good to get the cobwebs off and get some minutes. We’re ready and raring to go now for the first game against Everton.