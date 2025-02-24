McCoist wants Lampard to take over from Ferguson as next permanent Gers boss

Ally McCoist has called on his old club to appoint a Chelsea and England legend to become the next permanent manager at Rangers after the club turned to former skipper Barry Ferguson following Philippe Clement’s sacking.

The Ibrox outfit axed Clement on Sunday evening following a poor run of form that has left the club trailing arch-rivals Celtic by 13 points in the Scottish Premiership, although they remain in the mix for Europa League glory.

However, Rangers are not fancied to get past Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the last-16, despite their improved performances on the European stage this season, while Sunday’s home defeat to St Mirren was the last straw and came just over a fortnight on from being dumped out of the Scottish Cup by second-tier side Queen’s Park.

Before Clement’s dismissal, Steven Gerrard was being tipped for a return to the Ibrox dugout, especially after leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in January.

The 44-year-old is fondly remembered in the blue half of Glasgow for guiding Rangers to their first Premiership title in a decade, going the 2020/21 season unbeaten before making an ill-fated switch to Aston Villa.

However, Rangers announced on Monday that former club captain Barry Ferguson has been appointed as head coach until the end of the current campaign.

A club statement read: “Ferguson, who won five league titles, five Scottish Cups and five League Cups across two spells at Ibrox, will be joined by coaches Issame Charai, Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor.”

Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart added: “When I spoke to RangersTV last week, I was clear that everyone is judged on results, and nobody will get unlimited time in any role at the club.

“Ultimately, the team’s response following their early exit from the Scottish Cup was a cause for deep concern, leading the board to conclude that action had to be taken now.

“I want to welcome Barry back to the club. We appreciate him and his team stepping into the role at this difficult time. Myself, the board and the executive team will give them our full support for the rest of the campaign.”

McCoist wants Lampard as next Gers boss

But, speaking in his punditry role on talkSPORT prior to Ferguson’s return, Ibrox legend McCoist named current Coventry chief Frank Lampard as his first pick to get the job ahead of a potential Gerrard return.

“The decline in the club – on and off the pitch – since they won the league and were beaten on penalties in a Europa League final, after beating RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund… the decline hurts more than anything,” a despondent McCoist said.

Asked who he wanted to see as the club’s next permanent boss, McCoist replied: “That is a question. Steven Gerrard would come into the equation obviously because of his success.

“It would not happen now, but I would have taken a gamble on Frank [Lampard] before he went to Coventry. But he’s doing well at Coventry so I can’t see that happening.

“There’s definitely one or two options but I don’t think there any glaringly obvious candidates right now.”

After tough stints in the Premier League with Everton and Chelsea, Lampard returned to the dugout in November and has enjoyed a strong start with the Sky Blues, winning 10 of his first 19 games.

The Sky Blues have rocketed up the Championship table to seventh and are now just a point off the play-offs as the run-in begins, so there was little chance of Rangers appointing the Chelsea legend at the current time.

Meanwhile, Ferguson’s first game in the Rangers dugout will be away to Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening.

