Mourinho getting increasingly annoyed by Paul Pogba antics

Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba appear to be falling increasingly ‘out of love’ with one another after a report claimed the Manchester United boss is getting irked by the midfielder’s antics.

According to a report in The Sun, Mourinho was left ‘furious’ after Pogba interrupted his post-match interview following the 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

United beat their bitter rivals earlier this month to strengthen their grip on a top-four place and after the match, Mourinho was carrying out his media duties with an interview for Match of the Day.

However Pogba, who was ruled out of the game through injury, interrupted the interview to shake his manager’s hand in celebration.

Or, as Neil Custis of The Sun puts it, ‘Pogba sneaked up and clasped his hand, pulling the United manager to him’.

Mourinho laughed at the time but Custis reports that he was ‘furious’ with the midfielder, and believes the Frenchman’s ‘antics’ were ‘disrespectful’.

Pogba has not started either of United’s games since, coming on in the second of the defeat to Sevilla, and remaining on the bench as they beat Brighton to book a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The duo have been at apparent loggerheads since the turn of the year, with Pogba’s poor form resulting in the midfielder being dropped from the United side.

Pogba had kept a dignified silence, but on Tuesday, quotes were attributed to the former Juventus man hinting at how he’d like to play in the same team as Neymar.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Pogba said of the Brazilian: “I love the way he is and at some moment in time we’re going to play together.”

The latest reports surrounding Pogba’s future suggest that his agent, Mino Raiola, is sounding out potential buyers for the midfielder as he no longer wants to work under Mourinho.

And these latest reports will do little to dampen claims of a major bust-up between the duo.

