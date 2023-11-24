‘Almost certainly not Arsenal’ – Arteta to miss out on lethal striker as Chelsea ready gigantic offer

Arsenal are highly unlikely to win the race for a lethal Premier League striker who could change clubs in January, with a move to Chelsea now taking centre stage, per reports.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are understood to be on the hunt for an elite-level centre-forward. Chelsea’s need is arguably more immediate, with Nicolas Jackson proving wasteful thus far.

The 22-year-old has looked lively in a Blues shirt, though has been found wanting in front of goal. What’s more, Jackson could be absent for up to a month between January 13 to February 11 while at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Arsenal, meanwhile, still lack a potent frontman capable of breaking 20 goals per season. Gabriel Jesus is their leading light at present, though operates at roughly one goal per three matches (15 goals in 44 for Arsenal).

When addressing Arsenal’s striker plans, the ultra-reliable David Ornstein recently suggested Arsenal would wait until the summer before making their move. At that stage, a swoop for Brentford’s Ivan Toney could be explored.

However, if Chelsea have their way, Toney will already be at Stamford Bridge by the time the winter window closes.

A fresh update from The Telegraph has shed new light on Toney’s future. The striker is coming to the end of his eight-month suspension for breaching betting regulations and will be eligible to play again on January 16.

As such, a January move is viable and The Telegraph point to Chelsea as his likeliest destination if leaving Brentford.

Brentford will resist, but Chelsea move far likelier than Arsenal

Leaving The Bees isn’t set in stone, however, with the report noting forwards Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) and Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) will both be present at AFCON.

As such, Thomas Frank and co will be doubly determined to retain Toney until the end of the season at least.

The report states if Toney gets his wish and does leave for a bigger club in January, ‘it will almost certainly not be to Arsenal.’

The Gunners are backed into a corner from a Financial Fair Play perspective, hence why they structured David Raya’s deal as a loan with an option to buy. Per Fabrizio Romano, the decision to take up that option has been made.

Arsenal are thus unlikely to splash the cash in January and even if they do, The Telegraph notes reinforcements in midfield would take priority.

The door is therefore ajar for Chelsea to try their luck for Toney. According to Football London, that’s exactly what The Blues will do.

Chelsea ‘strongly considering’ mammoth bid; Brentford green light?

They stated Chelsea are ‘strongly considering making a big-money offer’ for Toney in January.

An £80m price tag was cited in the piece and it’s also claimed Brentford are ‘willing to do business’.

The Telegraph suggested Brentford may attempt to resist a January sale unless a truly top tier bid is made. If Chelsea believe Toney is the man to lead their line, they may have no qualms about matching the £80m price tag.

Toney’s mark of 20 Premier League goals last season was surpassed by only Erling Haaland (36) and Harry Kane (30).

Toney is in the prime of his career aged 27, though one concern will come from the fact he’ll not have played competitive football for eight months when his ban is up.

Nonetheless, Football London seem certain Chelsea will make a January bid and The Telegraph are equally certain Arsenal will not.

