Alonso: Why I snubbed Barcelona to join Chelsea

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has admitted that he chose Chelsea over a number of European clubs in the summer, including Barcelona.

The left-back joined the Blues at the start of the season from Fiorentina for a reported fee of £23million and has become a crucial member of Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation.

Alonso, who enjoyed spells in England with Bolton and Sunderland prior, has been in top form for the Blues, scoring four times and assisting twice in 22 Premier League appearances.

And now the Spaniard has admitted that he turned down the chance to join a number of clubs during the off-season, preferring a move to Stamford Bridge instead.

“There were some great teams interested in me in the summer but I decided to join Chelsea because they are a team that I had always liked,” Alonso told IB Times.

“I saw a possibility of succeeding here. I had some other offers from other teams from Italy and Spain but when Chelsea came to get me, I did not think twice.

“Chelsea are a club that had always attracted me. From my early years at Bolton I knew that Chelsea were a great club and the truth is that I was right to come here.

“Things are going well but I have to continue this way because I think I still can give much more. Now with the tranquillity of not having to prove anything I have to keep improving.”

Reports prior to Alonso’s move to Stamford Bridge had linked the defender with a move to Barcelona. Alonso’s father played for the Catalan side in the 80’s and they were said to be interested in signing the Spaniard, however, Barca brought in Lucas Digne instead.

Speaking about their interest, the 26-year-old said: “Well, I think there was some conversations [with Barcelona] but the truth is that at that point it was not in my plans to leave Fiorentina.

“It was only when the interest from Chelsea arrived in the summer when I started to consider to make a change.”