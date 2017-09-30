Alonso tipped for Liverpool job alongside two club legends

Guillem Balague believes Xabi Alonso could end up managing Liverpool – with Anfield legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher as his assistants.

The former Anfield favourite retired from the game at the end of last season and this week announced his intentions to start a career in management.

And La Liga expert Ballague believes it is not out of the question that Alonso could one day take charge at his former club.

“He wanted to play under Pep because he was already thinking about managing,” Balague said in a Sky Sports Q&A.

“I can see him at Liverpool, perhaps with Gerrard and Carra next to him? He is open to styles, which means he is not one to stick to one philosophy.

“By the way he played you can tell he wants to dominate games, and to do that you must have the ball, recover it early, be very physical and fast. But will he have the players?

“I have the impression he will start with a good team, not too low down, but I haven’t spoken to him about that yet. I cannot wait to see him on the bench.”

Alonso, who is one of the most decorated players of recent years, helped Liverpool win the 2005 Champions League and retains cult status on Merseyside, having appeared in 210 games for the club.