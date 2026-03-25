Alphonso Davies has been offered to a host of Premier League clubs, TEAMtalk can reveal, with intermediaries actively sounding out potential interest, holding talks with Manchester United, Liverpool, and several other top English sides.

The Bayern Munich star’s situation is coming under increasing scrutiny, even though he only signed a contract extension with the German giants in February, with his deal now running until 2030.

Davies, 25, widely regarded as one of the most dynamic full-backs in world football, is now back to full fitness after recovering from a serious ACL injury.

The setback came just weeks after he committed his future to Bayern in February, a move that saw him reject the possibility of joining Real Madrid on a free transfer. Despite that renewed commitment, intermediaries have been busy in recent weeks engaging with clubs across Europe to gauge appetite for a potential deal.

While Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain have also been alerted to the situation, it is the Premier League where the most significant groundwork has been laid.

Liverpool and Man Utd, both understood to be in the market for a new left-back this summer, were among the first clubs to be approached.

However, TEAMtalk can also confirm that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have been contacted and made aware that Davies could be attainable under the right conditions.

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Liverpool, Man Utd given hope of elite left-back signing

We understand that Bayern Munich are not actively pushing Canadian international Davies towards the exit door, despite being potentially open to a sale for the right price.

Sources close to the Bundesliga champions insist the club remain relaxed about his future, with no formal decision taken to sell.

Instead, Davies’ situation is described as being under ongoing evaluation. His recent contract extension, combined with his age and elite-level pedigree, means any potential transfer would command a significant fee.

As a result, should talks progress into something more concrete, the Premier League is currently viewed as the most likely destination, should he leave Munich anytime soon.

Liverpool are set to be in the market for a new left-back this summer as they anticipate the departure of fan favourite Andy Robertson, whose contract expires at the season’s end.

Man Utd want more competition for Luke Shaw to allow Patrick Dorgu to play in a more advanced role, and bringing in an elite player like Davies would be a major statement.

But with three more Premier League giants, including Arsenal, all keen on signing Davies, there could be a ferocious battle for his services this summer – and he certainly won’t come cheap.

Latest Man Utd news: Archie Gray eyed / Barca star linked

Meanwhile, Man Utd are being heavily linked with a move for Tottenham starlet Archie Gray and we have confirmed that there is truth to the claims they are interested.

However, they are not alone in their admiration of the 20-year-old, with Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, and Aston Villa all ready to raid Spurs for Gray if they are relegated.

In other news, a shock report has claimed that Man Utd could spend up to €100million (£86.5m) this summer to sign Barcelona star Fermin Lopez.

United are known to be on the hunt for elite midfield recruits, and it has been claimed that Lopez is their latest marquee target.

But even if the claims of a planned bid are true, it will be very difficult to lure him from the Camp Nou.

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