Real Madrid have received a huge boost in their quest to beat Manchester United to the signing of Alphonso Davies, with the Bayern Munich defender making a decision on his future, while the same report has detailed Los Blancos’s chances of signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Davies is one of the best left-backs in the world, and Madrid and Man Utd are two of the clubs who have been linked with the Bayern star. The Canada international is out of contract at the end of the season and has been in talks with his German club over a new deal, with Bayern desperate to keep him at the Allianz Arena beyond the summer.

Bild journalist Christian Falk reported in December that Man Utd were planning to hold talks with Davies in January over a pre-contract agreement.

United head coach Ruben Amorim wants to sign a new left-back with Luke Shaw perenially injured, and in Davies, the Red Devils could get one of the finest and best there is in that position.

While Man Utd are unlikely to finish in the European places in the Premier League table this season, they will be keen on pushing for the top four in the 2025-26 campaign and need better players to do so.

TEAMtalk also reported last month that Liverpool have decided to make a concrete attempt” to sign Davies out of spite for Madrid because of the Spanish giants’ determination to land Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, it is now being reported in the Spanish press that Davies has reached an agreement to join Madrid. Despite Bayern making a lucrative offer to keep the Canadian international at Allianz Arena, the 24-year-old has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent in the summer of 2024, according to Marca.

Davies reportedly agreed terms with Madrid last summer, with Los Blancos telling him to finish the current season at Bayern and then join them on a free transfer in 2025. The Canadian star’s agent has now reportedly told the lawyers to draw up the contracts and put into writing what they had agreed on.

While the left-back has yet to put pen to paper, there is “confidence” at Madrid that Bayern star Davies will eventually sign on the dotted line and become their player come next season.

Liverpool have not given up on Trent Alexander-Arnold

While the bulk of Marca’s report is about Davies, it does mention Alexander-Arnold and what Madrid’s current stance is.

TEAMtalk has heavily reported Madrid’s interest in Alexander-Arnold. We understand that Bayern Munich are keen on the right-back, but the Liverpool star does not fancy a move to the Allianz Arena.

Marca has reported that Liverpool have not completely given up securing the services of Alexander-Arnold before the January transfer window closes.

While Madrid believe that the right-back is already “in their pocket” from a personal point of view, they hope that Liverpool will eventually end up accepting their offer.

TEAMtalk understands that while Liverpool are unlikely to sanction a deal for Alexander-Arnold in the middle of the season, they are increasingly fearful that he will leave in the summer.

Latest Real Madrid news: Reece James loan, Savinho bid

One of the areas that Madrid are keen on strengthening in the January transfer window is right-back.

With Dani Carvajal injured, the defending Spanish and European champions are struggling to find a suitable replacement.

Lucas Vazquez has been playing in that role, but he is a winger by trade and Madrid president Florentino Perez has not been impressed with him and wants to offload him.

Madrid have now been shockingly linked with Chelsea right-back Reece James. While Los Blancos are keen on a deal for Alexander-Arnold, they are looking at potential short-term solutions if they are unable to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu this month.

James has often been injured over the last few years, and despite knowing about his struggles to stay fit, Madrid are still interested in signing him on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Alongside Alexander-Arnold and James, there is another Premier League player that Madrid are keen on signing in the January transfer window.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Los Blancos want a deal for Savinho. Madrid have been scouting the Manchester City winger and have been impressed with his performances.

City, though, do not want to sell Savinho despite the prospect of a bid from Madrid in the January transfer window. With the defending Premier League champions aiming to finish in the top four this season, manager Pep Guardiola does not want to lose any of his important players now.

Meanwhile, Madrid could sell Aurelien Tchouameni. Reports in the Spanish media have claimed that Madrid president Florentino Perez has not been impressed with the midfielder and is ready to offload him.

Tchouameni is a midfielder by trade and has been on the books of Madrid since the summer of 2022. The France international midfielder has been playing in central defence this season due to injury problems for Los Blancos.

Liverpool are interested in signing Tchouameni. Head coach Arne Slot wants to strengthen his midfield despite the impressive performances of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, with Liverpool looking to win the Premier League title this season.