Real Madrid have made it clear to Alphonso Davies how much they are willing to pay him in wages, with a report in Spain claiming that the future of the Manchester United target may not be as clear-cut as it seemed earlier this week and has also named the two Manchester City stars Los Blancos want to sign.

Davies is one of the best left-backs in the world and has been superb for Bayern Munich over the years. The Canada international has established himself as a regular in the German club’s first team and has consistently impressed for them. He won the Bundesliga title five times and the Champions League once with the Bavarian giants so far in his career.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season, and, as things stand, he will become a free agent in the summer of 2025. Madrid and Manchester United are among the clubs who are keen on him.

Bild journalist Christian Falk reported in December that Man Utd want to secure the services of Davies in the summer of 2025 and could hold talks with him in January. The defender is able to sign a pre-contract with a club outside Germany from this month.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg and Spanish publication AS reported this week that Davies is now close to renewing his contract with Bayern. A meeting between the player’s agents and the German club’s officials will be held in the coming days.

However, there has been a twist, which could interest Madrid and Man Utd. While it seems that Davies was set to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena, Cadena SER has reported that it may not be that straightforward after all.

Real Madrid have reportedly offered Davies a five-year contract worth €20m (£16.8m, $20.5m) per year as salary -approximately £323,000 a week. Los Blancos have also informed the left-back that they will not “enter an auction” with Bayern. Their stance is described as ‘final’.

Cadena SER has reported that it is now up to Alphonso Davies to make a decision on his future. It has been suggested that he has not made it yet, while previous reports stated that he will certainly sign a new deal with Bayern.

Real Madrid want Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Rodri

While the bulk of Cadena SER’s report focuses on Davies, it also mentions the other players that Madrid are keen on signing in the summer of 2025.

Two of them are from Manchester City. Last season’s La Liga and Champions League winners want to bring in defensive midfielder Rodri and star striker Erling Haaland from the reigning Premier League champions.

City are not having a great season and are unlikely to win the Premier League or the Champions League, so Madrid are thinking of taking advantage of this situation and could go after two of their best players.

Cadena SER has reported that Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez and Athletic Bilbao winger are also on Madrid’s radar.

Latest Real Madrid news: Potential Huijsen bid, Alexander-Arnold competition

Madrid have had injury problems defensively, and Los Blancos are keen on strengthening that part of the pitch.

One of the players the defending Spanish and European champions are interested in signing in the January transfer window is Dean Huijsen.

Reports in Spain claim that Madrid are planning a bid for the Bournemouth centre-back. Carlo Ancelotti’s side, though, are facing competition from Manchester City for the signature of the former Juventus youngster.

Another player Madrid are determined to sign in the January transfer window or in the summer of 2025 is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season. He has so far declined to sign a new deal with the Reds.

The Spanish giants have already made a bid for the England international right-back and could come back with another offer.

However, Madrid are now facing a threat from Bayern Munich. Reports have claimed that Bayern are willing to offer Alexander-Arnold a big salary and are also ready to make him a key player in their system.

Madrid have also been linked with Ederson. A Spanish report has claimed that Los Blancos have held informal contacts with the Atalanta defensive midfielder.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are also showing interest in the Brazilian star, but TEAMtalk understands that Atalanta are adamant that they will not sell him in the January transfer window and will consider an exit only in the summer of 2025.

