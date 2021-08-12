Liverpool forward Divock Origi is not currently on West Ham boss David Moyes’ list of transfer targets, according to a report.

The Hammers have looked for a new striker to support Michail Antonio for some time. Indeed, they chased Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri in the January transfer window. However, that move came to nothing. More recently, Adam Armstrong became a target, but he has chosen Southampton as his next club.

Meanwhile, reports have mentioned Liverpool’s Belgian Origi as a consideration for Moyes.

The London club have reportedly held initial talks over signing the 26-year-old.

According to Claret & Hugh, though, Moyes does not want to fund a permanent deal for the striker.

However, the report adds that he could enter West Ham’s radar as a loan option at the end of the window, if pursuits for other targets fail.

Liverpool sanctioned a similar late move last season for Takumi Minamino. The Japan international signed for Southampton on deadline day in January.

However, Minamino looks to have more chance of minutes at Liverpool this term than Origi.

Indeed, he has enjoyed a stronger pre-season, but Origi has only played three times ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to sell, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp claimed earlier this week that he is counting on the striker.

He said when insisting more Anfield arrivals are unlikely this summer: “In the attack, we have Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi. I’ve definitely forgotten someone…”

West Ham, Origi transfer urged

Despite Moyes’ stance on Origi, one pundit believes the striker would do well with the Hammers.

“It’s clearly an area they need to strengthen. Michail Antonio can’t play every game of the season,” Kevin Phillips said. “If he’s injured, who plays? Origi has quality, the only concern is his consistency.

“I would like to think West Ham can get the best out of him, Moyes can get the best out of him.”

West Ham have the Europa League to contend with this season too.

