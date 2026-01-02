Next Real Madrid manager named as Xabi Alonso ‘living on borrowed time’ and ‘faces three finals’

A reputable Spanish publication has named the frontrunner for the Real Madrid managerial job should Xabi Alonso be sacked, with the same source also revealing the ‘three finals’ that Los Blancos head coach is facing.

After a mid-season winter break, Real Madrid will return to action on Sunday when they face Real Betis at Estadio Bernabeu. Los Blancos have won their last three matches in all competitions, which means that Alonso is still in charge of the Spanish and European giants.

However, Madrid were not overly impressive in any of those games, and Xabi Alonso is far from guaranteed to stay in charge of Los Blancos until the end of the season.

The former Liverpool and Madrid midfielder has been under immense pressure for the past few weeks, and, according to AS, the 44-year-old is not out of the woods yet.

The Real Madrid-leaning respected Spanish publication has claimed that Madrid ‘continue walking a tightrope’, and that Los Blancos need to win their games and ‘must impress’ too.

After facing Betis at Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga on Sunday, Madrid will take on city-rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the 2026 Supercopa de Espana before a potential final against Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao.

While noting that ‘Xabi Alonso is living on borrowed time’ and ‘continues to walk a tightrope’, AS has stated: ‘He must win and, at the same time, impress. Improve his performance. He faces three finals: Betis, Atletico, and a hypothetical Spanish Super Cup final.’

As Madrid travel to Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Supercopa de Espana just hours after the match against Betis, ‘it’s highly unlikely’ that Alonso will be sacked if Los Blancos lose this weekend, according to the report.

However, AS has added: ‘Only a cataclysm this Sunday could trigger an earthquake of that magnitude’.

‘The real test’ for Alonso will be in Saudi Arabia, with AS noting that the semi-final against Atletico is ‘a match that could sink the ship… or set it afloat, all at once.’

In another report, AS has named the frontrunner for the Madrid managerial job should Alonso be sacked: Alvaro Arbeloa.

What Real Madrid think of Alvaro Arbeloa

Arbeloa is in charge of Real Madrid B at the moment, and the club’s bosses have been hugely impressed with how the 42-year-old former full-back has gone on about his business.

Like Alonso, Arbeloa played for Liverpool, Real Madrid and the Spain national team, and his football with the youth team has been impressive.

While noting similarities between Arbeloa’s approach at Juvenil A and now at Real Madrid Castilla, AS noted: ‘Even then, he understood football as he does now. With a method incorporating elements of the geggenpressing with which Klopp conquered Anfield.

‘Steal the ball, but do it close to the opponent’s area. Press hard and do it quickly. To regain possession in hostile territory. And unleash the attack as soon as possible. That’s how those who have experienced it firsthand explain it.

‘With another key difference that he emphasised then and continues to emphasise now: staying together to win the ball back, not to create chances.

‘Because the distance between playmakers, usually midfielders, is already a key to breaking lines.

‘Making themselves available, but intelligently: That way, the receiver can accelerate the play and reach the opponent’s goal faster.

‘While the full-backs are responsible for providing width, because wingers tend to cut inside.

‘These have been the foundations of his 150 victories in 198 matches at La Fabrica (Real Madrid’s youth academy). These are the fundamentals of the Arbeloa method.’

AS has reported that Arbeloa’s ‘modern method’ has been ‘well-received internally’ and ‘his personality: honest and direct’ is also admired at Madrid, who have ‘him at the forefront as a possible successor to his friend Xabi Alonso’.

