Jurgen Klopp has told Real Madrid the goalkeeper he wants to replace Andriy Lunin if he arrives at the Bernabeu this summer, as per reports, while Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister is among four more targets for the manager.

Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa is expected to be sacked at the end of the season. Los Blancos sit nine points behind Barcelona in LaLiga, while they were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals by Bayern Munich.

Having already been knocked out of the Copa del Rey by second-tier Albacete, and lost the Supercopa final to Barca, Madrid look set for a second successive trophyless campaign.

That is unacceptable for club president Florentino Perez, who demands regular LaLiga and Champions League titles.

Perez would love to appoint Liverpool legend Klopp as Arbeloa’s replacement. The German is currently working as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer but could be tempted to return to the dugout this summer.

Tribuna, who cite reports emerging from Spain, claim Klopp is ‘ready to lead’ Madrid next season, and that there has been ‘contact’ between the two parties ‘for some time’.

The Champions League and Premier League winner is ‘ready to return to management’, though he wants a major squad rebuild.

Lunin is ‘set to leave’ as he is not in Klopp’s plans. Instead, he has told Madrid to raid Freiburg for 23-year-old shot-stopper Noah Atubolu.

Klopp believes Atubolu can provide better backup for Thibaut Courtois before eventually becoming the Belgian’s successor in goal.

Reports in the Spanish media claim Klopp plans to sign Atubolu, Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister and Manchester City’s Rodri.

Mac Allister and Rodri would form a new partnership in midfield, with Eduardo Camavinga a candidate to leave.

Klopp has also set his sights on Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck as a replacement for the departing David Alaba.

Schlotterbeck recently signed a new contract with Dortmund, though it includes a €60-65m (£52-57m) exit clause that Madrid can match.

Klopp’s fifth and final target is Juventus magician Kenan Yildiz, who would add an extra creative spark to Madrid’s team.

Such signings are expected to cost Madrid at least €260m (£227m).

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Klopp among four Real Madrid candidates

After Madrid’s Champions League exit, Mario Cortegana of The Athletic confirmed Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino, Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane are all being considered by Perez.

Klopp would be the statement move, though Pochettino must not be ruled out as Perez has long admired him.

Zidane has previously had phenomenal success in the Spanish capital, but he wants the France job next.

Deschamps has announced he will leave his role as France manager after the World Cup.

Recent reports suggest a Madrid star does not want to leave, despite Perez being open to his departure, and Premier League clubs being interested.

Manchester United have been linked with another Madrid player in a surprise twist.