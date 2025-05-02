Real Madrid have hatched a sensational plan to sign Alvaro Carreras involving Manchester United, according to a Spanish report, as the former Los Blancos and Red Devils prospect’s comments on his future come to light.

One of the areas that Madrid aim to strengthen in the summer transfer window is left-back. Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia are the two main options for Los Blancos in that position at the moment, and the Spanish giants have identified a player Man Utd sold last summer to enhance it.

According to AS, Madrid have been toying with the idea of bringing Carreras back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 22-year-old left-back was on the books of Madrid from 2017 until 2020 before he headed to England and joined up with Man Utd.

The Spanish youngster failed to establish himself in the Man Utd first team and had loan spells at Preston North End, Granada and Benfica before joining the Portuguese giants on a permanent deal last summer for just €6million (£5m, $7m).

Man Utd have a buy-back option of €18million (£15.3m, $20.4m) in Carreras’s contract.

While the Red Devils were linked with the left-back in the January transfer window, they subsequently signed Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, with manager Ruben Amorim also having the option to use Luke Shaw or Harry Amass in that role.

AS has revealed that while Madrid are interested in a summer deal for Carreras, last season’s LaLiga champions do not want to pay the €60million (£51m, $68m) release clause in his contract.

What Los Blancos will do is try to persuade Man Utd to sign the 22-year-old Spaniard by exercising the buy-back clause and then get him from the Premier League club for a fee between €30m (£25.6m, $34m) and €35m (£30m, $39.7m).

The report has noted that such a deal would benefit both Madrid and Man Utd, describing it as a ‘win-win situation’.

While Madrid would be able to sign Carreras for less than his release clause, Man Utd would make a tidy profit on a player they do not need.

DON’T MISS 🌐 World’s ‘best midfielder’ could make COMPLETE Man City U-turn if Alonso joins Real Madrid

What Alvaro Carreras has said about his future

Carreras has been a star at Benfica this season, and given that he is only 22 and has huge potential, there is no surprise that Madrid are keen on re-signing him.

The left-back has scored four goals and given five assists in 47 appearances for Benfica this season.

Benfica are level on points with leaders Sporting CP in second place in the Liga Portugal table at the moment.

Carreras spoke about his future earlier in the season when Man Utd were linked with him

The youngster told Marca in November 2024: “I am focused on what I have to do, because I have a game every three days.

“It is always positive that there are interested parties, everyone wants to improve, but I am doing very well here. United have a buy-back option, but I am very happy here.

“I have a five-year contract with Benfica. I want to win titles and continue to grow, I’m still 21 years old. I want to win, whether with Spain or with Benfica, to continue to grow.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Saliba exchange, Tottenham raid

A Sky Sports pundit has highlighted a factor that could persuade Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool and not move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are willing to sell William Saliba to Real Madrid , but the north London club are keen on signing a top midfielder in exchange, it has been reported in the Spanish media.

Madrid are also said to be interested in a Tottenham Hotspur midfielder , but a deal is very unlikely to happen this summer.

IN FOCUS: Alvaro Carreras vs Ferland Mendy stats this season