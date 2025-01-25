Real Madrid have joined Manchester United in the race for one of the best left-backs in Europe, with a report in Spain naming another LaLiga club who are keen on him as the player himself opens up on his future.

Madrid are arguably the biggest club in the world and have one of the strongest teams on the planet. Los Blancos won LaLiga and the Champions League last season, and there is a very good chance that they will repeat their heroics this campaign as well. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are at the top of the Spanish league table and could progress to the Round of 16 in Europe’s premier club competition without going through the playoffs.

However, Madrid are always on the lookout for good players to add to their squad and keep the team competitive and maintain their high standards.

According to Fichajes, the defending Spanish and European champions are keeping tabs on Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras.

Carreras has established himself as one of the best young players in Europe and has been superb for Benfica this season.

The 21-year-old Spain Under-21 international has scored three goals and given four assists in 30 matches in all competitions.

Fichajes has noted that Man Utd are also looking at a potential deal for Carreras. The Red Devils sold the youngster to Benfica in 2024 and have buy-back clause of €18million (£15.15m / $18.9m).

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported in November that Carreras is one of the left-backs that Man Utd are keen on signing, with head Ruben Amorim admiring him and ready to bring him to Old Trafford.

Alvaro Carreras reveals his plans

Madrid and Man United are not the only clubs who are interested in Carreras. Fichajes has reported that Barcelona have also taken a shine to the left-back.

The Benfica star, though, is not going to push for a move away from his club in the January transfer window.

The left-back is happy at the Portuguese giants and is grateful to them for giving him the chance.

When asked about a transfer away from Benfica, Carreras said: “No. Actually, you never know, but I have a contract for many years here at Benfica, I’m happy. They gave me the opportunity to grow, and I owe everything to them.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Konate interest, Zubimendi advantage

While Madrid’s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold has been well-documented, there is now speculation that Los Blancos are interested in signing another Liverpool defender.

Ibrahima Konate has established himself as a key player for Liverpool, and Madrid are showing interest in the France international centre-back.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2026, and Los Blancos are closely following his situation.

The Reds plan to hold talks with the defender over a new deal, with Paris Saint-Germain also keeping tabs.

Another player Madrid are keen on signing in the summer of 2025 is Martin Zubimendi. The midfielder is on the books of Real Sociedad at the moment, but the likelihood is that he will be at a new club next season.

There have been reports in the English media that Arsenal are confident of agreeing a deal for Zubimendi, but Madrid believe that they have a big advantage in the race for the Spain international defensive midfielder.

With Carlo Ancelotti reportedly set to leave Madrid at the end of the season, Los Blancos plan to hire Xabi Alonso as their new manager.

Alonso, now in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, played for Sociedad and is from the Basque region.

Madrid believe that Alonso’s presence at the Santiago Bernabeu combined with the chance to be part of a winning project will convince Zubimendi to join them.

Meanwhile, Madrid have denied reports that they are keen on a deal for Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and there has been speculation in Germany that Madrid have been in contact with the Germany international midfielder.

However, a Spanish report has claimed that Los Blancos have no interest whatsoever in a deal for Kimmich, who can play as a midfielder or right-back.

