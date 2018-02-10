Alvaro Morata makes surprising claim about Chelsea future

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has hinted that he could never turn down a return to Real Madrid, should the opportunity arise in the future.

The Spain striker ended his stay at the Bernabeu last summer when he moved to Chelsea for £65million, but in an interview with Spanish TV programme Espacio Reservado, the 25-year-old admitted he would struggle to turn down a chance to return.

He said: “Look, I have to respect Chelsea who made a massive effort to sign me and I am very happy here.

“But Real Madrid are Real Madrid always.”

The comments were part of an interview which is due to be aired on February 19.

Morata started his Chelsea career in blistering form, with eight goals in his first nine matches, but has struggled with form and injuries since.

The former Juventus star will miss out again when the Blues take on West Brom on Monday night, with Olivier Giroud likely to be handed his first Chelsea start.