Celtic are intensifying their search for a new striker this summer as they prepare for the likely departure of key forward Daizen Maeda, and TEAMtalk understands that Alvaro Rodriguez has emerged as a leading target.

Japanese international Maeda has expressed ambitions to take the next step in his career, with Premier League interest mounting, leaving the Hoops side in urgent need of a dynamic replacement capable of leading the line in domestic and European competition.

Among the targets under consideration is 21-year-old Uruguayan forward Rodriguez, who has impressed at Elche since completing a permanent move from Real Madrid last summer.

The tall, technically proficient centre-forward has featured regularly in La Liga, demonstrating excellent hold-up play, aerial ability and a growing goal threat.

With seven goals and five assists in 34 LaLiga appearances this season, Rodriguez has attracted attention from several clubs across Europe.

Dutch sides Feyenoord, Ajax and PSV have all been linked with the former Madrid Castilla prospect, but Celtic have now added him to their shortlist.

The Parkhead club view Rodríguez as a high-upside signing who could develop into a long-term asset.

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Celtic face ‘critical’ window as Maeda exit beckons

However, sources indicate that his rising valuation – currently estimated between €10-€15million (up to £13m / $17.4m), with Real Madrid retaining a significant sell-on clause – could prove prohibitive for Celtic, especially as they balance multiple summer incomings.

With cost a concern, the Hoops are also exploring more attainable options, including Bodø/Glimt’s Kasper Høgh.

The Danish striker remains a leading target, with Celtic having reignited their interest following January links.

Høgh’s proven scoring record in Norway and European competitions makes him an appealing, potentially more realistic alternative as they seek immediate impact.

The Celtic recruitment team face a critical window.

Maeda’s exit would create a significant void in attacking output, necessitating a versatile forward who can press high and contribute goals consistently. While Rodríguez offers exciting potential, financial realities may steer Celtic towards Høgh or similar profiles.

As negotiations gather pace, fans await developments that could shape Celtic’s challenge for silverware next season.

Any incoming striker will be expected to hit the ground running in what promises to be a competitive campaign with both Rangers and Hearts busy in the market.

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