Bournemouth and Hull City are showing strong interest in Elche striker Alvaro Rodriguez, TEAMtalk understands, with a Premier League switch on the cards for the former Real Madrid man.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe following an impressive LaLiga campaign in which he notched seven goals and five assists.

Rodriguez’s performances were instrumental in helping Elche avoid relegation, culminating in a dramatic goal on the final matchday to seal their survival.

The ex-Madrid academy prospect offers a potent mix of physicality, aerial ability, and technical finesse, making him an attractive proposition for clubs seeking attacking reinforcements. Those within the industry view Rodriguez as a player with top-class potential.

Reports suggest Elche have received formal offers in the region of €22million (£19m / $25.4m) for Rodriguez. However, those reports have been shut down by sources, as no concrete offers have yet been made.

Bournemouth, fresh from qualifying for the Europa League, have him listed as a potential addition to their forward line.

Newly promoted Hull City, meanwhile, who are eager to make a statement upon their return to the Premier League, are also tracking him and have him among their potential targets.

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Real Madrid to benefit from Rodriguez transfer

Real Madrid, who sold Rodriguez to Elche for around €2million (£1.7m / $2.3m) last summer while retaining 50 per cent of his economic rights, stand to profit handsomely from any deal.

This sell-on clause could potentially net Los Blancos up to €11million (£9,5m / €12.7m), highlighting the shrewd nature of their previous negotiations.

Scottish champions Celtic had been tracking the striker closely earlier in the year, identifying him as a potential replacement for key attackers.

However, with Elche’s valuation rising sharply amid Premier League interest, the Glasgow club have been priced out of any realistic pursuit.

Earlier links suggested a move in the region of £13million, a figure now comfortably surpassed and Celtic can be considered out of the race at this stage due to the interest from other leagues.

Ajax and Feeyenoord have also watched him closely but are yet to make any serious advances. Both want striking additions but may be reliant on outgoings to maintain squad balance.

At just 21, Rodriguez represents a long-term investment with immediate impact potential.

Whether he heads to the south coast with Bournemouth or joins Hull’s ambitious project remains to be seen, but his departure from La Liga looks increasingly likely.

Elche will hope to secure the best possible package, while the player eyes a step up in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

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