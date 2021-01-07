Manchester United have confirmed the £37m signing of Amad Diallo – with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tipping the teenage winger to be “an important player for the club for many years to come”.

The teenager has finally been unveiled by the Red Devils after the club successfully applied for a work permit. United and his current club Atalanta agreed terms on deadline day back in October but the 18-year-old lacked the paperwork to complete the deal.

That has now been finalised, with the 18-year-old signing a deal until summer 2025. United also hold another year’s option on the player.

Earlier this week, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini spoke of problems over the protracted deal.

However, with the £37m deal now done, Solskjaer has spoken of his delight.

“As a club, we have followed Amad for a number of years. Having watched him myself, I believe he is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game,” Solskjaer told United’s official website.

“Manchester United has such a proud history of developing young players and everything is in place to enable Amad to reach his potential here.”

Highlighting his exciting abilities, Solskjaer named three of the key traits that will keep defenders on their toes.

“It will take time for him to adapt. But his speed, vision and fantastic dribbling ability will stand him in good stead to make the transition.

“He is a player with all of the raw attributes that are needed to be an important player for Manchester United in the years to come.”

United say a decision on Diallo’s shirt number will be made in the coming days.

Diallo excited by Man Utd transfer

Diallo himself admitted he can’t wait to get started with the Red Devils.

He told the club’s website: “After waiting since the summer, it is finally a dream come true to complete my move to Manchester United. I am hugely ambitious and there is so much that I want to achieve in the game.

“When I spoke to the manager I knew that I had joined the perfect club.

“This is a really exciting squad with so many great players. I can promise that I will work hard every day to learn from them. I’ll give everything to develop my game. The coaches have been fantastic since I signed. We have been in touch regularly and they have already given me a lot of great advice.

“I have had time to prepare for this move, both physically and mentally. I have worked really hard to be ready to make the step up to this amazing club.”

